Genoa – New step forward for the construction of the second crematorium in the Staglieno cemetery in Genoa. It was on the municipal notice board the documentation relating to the approval of the definitive project has been published as part of the project financing concession entrusted to a group of companies (Tempio crematorio di Genova srl) with Crezza from Lombardy as leader. The project worth over 7 million euros, which will be carried out entirely at private expense, concerns the construction within the Staglieno cemetery perimeter (fields 56 and 57) of a new single-storey building divided into two sectors, one of which is accessible to visitors (hosting, in particular, the farewell rooms, as well as offices and services) and one reserved for operators which houses three cremation lines and ancillary rooms (refrigerated rooms, cold rooms, services, changing rooms).

“The intervention is completed with the external arrangements, which maintain the use of the existing columbaria, located around the area”, we read in the document. In the same hours the news of a appeal against the plant filed with the TAR by Legambiente and three committees (via Vecchia, Banchelle and Parco delle mura) convinced that a second crematorium oven will be an unnecessary easement given that the existing Socrem plant handles all requests. The committees and environmentalists fear that a second oven will increase the arrival of bodies from outside the region.

The appeal, which Italia Nostra could soon join, requests the cancellation of the authorizations by the Municipality but it was presented against all the subjects who participated in the services conference. Numerous critical issues on the geological profile are also highlighted due to the location of the building under a potentially risky slope.