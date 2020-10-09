I.Within a day, the health authorities in Germany according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday morning 4516 new corona infections reported. From Wednesday to Thursday, the value rose significantly from 2,828 to 4,058. According to the RKI, at least 314,660 people in Germany have been shown to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis. The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9589. That was 11 more than the previous day. RKI estimates that around 271,800 people survived the infection.

There is a clear increase in Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care. According to the current RKI management report, 487 people infected with corona were treated in intensive care on Thursday, 239 of whom were ventilated. A week earlier (October 1st) the value was 362 (193 ventilated), the week before (September 24th) it was 296 (166 ventilated). Around 8,500 intensive care beds are currently still available in the German clinics.

“Cities are doing everything to keep the pandemic under control”

According to RKI data, the rate of positive tests has recently risen sharply and was 1.64 percent in the 40th calendar week (September 28 – October 2). The week before it was 1.22 percent and before that 1.16 percent. The number of tests, however, fell slightly to about 1.096 million in the 40th week. Previously it had been just under 1.168 million. According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Thursday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.17 (previous day: 1.10). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand. In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.22 (previous day: also 1.11). It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

In view of the sharp rise in the number of corona infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will consult with those in charge of the eleven largest German cities about the situation on Friday. According to a government spokesman, the mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, Leipzig and Stuttgart will take part in the video conference.

The corona development, especially in the big cities, is increasingly worrying politicians. In Berlin, Frankfurt and other cities such as Bremen, the so-called 7-day incidence has exceeded the critical 50 value. It shows the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days and is an important limit value for more stringent measures to contain the pandemic. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and the virologist Christian Drosten want to comment on the situation in the capital and the overall development in the morning.

As early as Thursday, the number of new infections nationwide jumped to more than 4,000 new infections within a day. City Council President Burkhard Jung described the rapid increase as a warning sign. “Whether it will be possible to slow down the second wave of corona will be decided in the next few weeks in the big cities,” said the Leipzig mayor of the German press agency. “Because a lot of people live there in a compact space.”