I.The joke is currently circulating on social networks in India that it is even more difficult to get a vaccination appointment with the specially developed smartphone app than to get a rendezvous with a dating app. In fact, there were problems with the app running under the name “CoWin” from the start. Those willing to vaccinate report how they repeatedly try to get an appointment without success.

But the problem right now is not just the software, but most importantly, there is simply not enough vaccine in India right now. Many vaccination centers across the country remain closed due to delivery bottlenecks. Some states have stopped vaccinations for the 18-44 age cohort, which began on May 1.

The Indian vaccination chaos comes precisely at a time when the country is fighting against a devastating second wave of infections. In total, more than a quarter of a million Indians have died of Covid-19. For the third day in a row, the number of deaths in India was at least 4,000. The actual number is likely to be much higher, as many infections in India go undetected.

The best strategy against the spread of the virus would be an accelerated vaccination program. But the vaccination campaign, which started at great expense on January 20, is not making any headway. Less than five percent of the population is fully vaccinated. At the first vaccination the quota is still below fifteen percent of the population.

Opposition allegations

In a speech to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defiantly called on people to get vaccinated. The opposition accuses the government of contributing to the problem with its policies. Some of the state’s best-known chief ministers also wrote to the government this week in a letter. They blamed New Delhi for the “apocalyptic human tragedy” currently unfolding in the country.

Modi had bragged in January that no country in the world had ever carried out a vaccination campaign of this magnitude. By July 300 million Indians should have been vaccinated. Despite its underfunded health system, India, as the largest manufacturer of vaccines, seemed able to get the pandemic under control with quick vaccinations.

The self-proclaimed “Pharmacy of the World” even exported vaccine until March – a total of 66 million doses to 93 countries. That was more than had previously been reviled in the country itself. But through friendship services, India neglected its own immunization program. Of the initially approved two vaccines Covieshield and Covaxin, India had only ordered 11 million and 5.5 million doses in January. Only when the second wave had already started did the first large order come in. With the 350 million doses ordered by May, India can only vaccinate around 12 percent of its population.

Distribution in rural areas

The reason the authorities neglected the vaccination campaign was a deceptive sense of security. The number of new infections had decreased since September. In February it was only 10,000 a day. At the virtual world economic forum in Davos, Modi declared the pandemic in India over. As a result, the country was not prepared for the force of the second wave. There were also the virus variants, especially variant B.1.1.7 from Great Britain and the so-called double mutant B.1.617, which was officially reported in India for the first time in March. Since then, reports of overcrowded hospitals, suffocating corona patients and overburdened crematoria have shaken the world.

While the curve is weakening somewhat in some particularly affected megacities such as New Delhi, the virus now appears to be spreading more and more in rural areas, where around 70 percent of Indians live. In this situation, the government is now trying to overcome the bottlenecks. The Indian manufacturers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech want to ramp up production.

In addition to Covaxin production in Hyderabad, three state-owned companies are also to produce the vaccine. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V was vaccinated for the first time on Friday. States are negotiating with manufacturers such as Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. According to a government adviser, India could even have two billion doses of vaccine available in the second half of the year.