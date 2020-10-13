New corona infections are increasing dramatically in Germany. How well are Jens Spahn and German health policy prepared for the second wave?

The new infections in Germany are approaching the previous high.

Health Minister speaks in Munich about the future of health policy.

The fact that a dependency on China is not always beneficial is considered “lesson learned”, says Spahn

Update from October 12th, 5.49pm: Spahn is confident that in the first quarter of 2021 a vaccine against the coronavirus will be found. Immunity of 50 to 65 percent of the population would likely be enough to contain the virus. The fact that a comparatively low quota is sufficient is due to the risk of infection. Measles is much more contagious in comparison, so 95 percent of the population must be vaccinated against measles to defeat the disease. Also with regard to this fact, the Minister of Health emphasized that there will be no compulsory vaccination, provided that the goal is also over voluntary vaccinations can be reached. Spahn is convinced that the required quota can also be achieved through voluntary vaccinations.

Update from October 12th, 5.43pm: In the long term, Jens Spahn addressed long-term preventive measures when asked. On the one hand, there is nothing to be said against adhering to simple hygiene measures such as regular hand washing. Spahn also considers it possible to wear masks in the winter months, when people get infected more often.

Update from October 12, 5:35 p.m .: Regarding tests, Jens Spahn said that 1.1 million people were tested every week. 1.6 percent of the tests are positive. These values ​​prove that the dark field can be quite small. A quota of 40 percent, for example, would mean that a large number of cases would not be registered.

Corona rules: Spahn advocates a uniform nationwide line

Update from October 12, 5:27 p.m .: When asked, went Jens Spahn to take further action. For mobility it is important to find a uniform line with the Prime Minister. The Corona accommodation ban does not currently apply equally in every federal state.

Spahn also spoke of the expansion of the Mask requirement on and also possible stricter rules for Parties, celebrations and events led Spahn. Regarding fines for disregarding the Corona rules, Spahn emphasized that the rules are consistently accepted. He doesn’t believe in extreme surveillance, but permanent rule breakers should be strictly punished. Random checks should achieve the goal.

Jens Spahn speaks about lessons from the corona pandemic

Update from October 12, 5:19 p.m .: Spahn critically stated that a large one Dependency from other countries like China consists. “Lesson learned” is that it should not be decided in China whether there are enough protective masks in Europe. The economic division of labor makes perfect sense, but in certain areas it is not always advantageous, said Spahn.

Also sees in the economic dependence of the sales market Jens Spahn a problem. Because the market in China had collapsed, the production lines in Germany had come to a standstill. In the pandemic, it is also important to find European companies like the Lufthansa, to obtain. Jens Spahn also considers strengthening biotechnological companies to be relevant for Europe.

The pandemic showed how important a strong welfare state is in a crisis. It also turned out that a strong health system is the basis for a strong economy, so Spahn.

Update from October 12, 5:09 p.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks at the Munich Economic Debates on the future of health policy during the corona pandemic. “The numbers are increasing,” Spahn initially said. In a European comparison, however, Germany is still doing quite well. This is due to the great willingness of citizens to adhere to the AHA rules. Private celebrations but would still be a big one risk Offer. Therefore, it is particularly important to react in this area.

First report from October 12th, 3:56 p.m .:

Munich – Corona infections are increasing dramatically again across Germany. The number of new infections every day recently rose again to over 4,000 and are approaching the previous highs. At the beginning of April, over 6,000 new infections were reported daily. However, significantly more is now being tested than in the spring. Nevertheless, the negative development cannot be denied.

New corona infections are increasing – More and more hotspots in Germany

More and more cities and regions in Germany are exceeding the critical one Seven-day incidence value * of 50 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants and are considered Hot spots classified. This means that the measures are becoming stricter again in many places. In Berlin For example, since Saturday there is a curfew for most restaurants, bars and pubs from 11pm to 6am. Only five people are allowed to gather outside from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. For private celebrations or events, the number of participants is limited to ten people.

Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, speaks during a press conference on the Corona situation in Germany. © Tobias Schwarz / AFP Pool / dpa

It looks similar in Munich. There, after the incidence value of 50 was exceeded, the Mask requirement in the Downtown reintroduced. Also the one that has existed for weeks Alcohol ban at the weekend at so-called “hotspots” like that Gärtnerplatz continues to exist. Just like in Berlin, it will be one Curfew in Munich give. The pouring of alcohol in Restaurants forbidden.

Corona: will the health system withstand the second wave? – Jens Spahn speaks about the challenges of health policy

But how are the increasing numbers of infections affecting the health system? At the beginning of the corona pandemic, the number of intensive care beds and ventilators was increased significantly. However, at no point in time had the hospitals been fully utilized as in Italy. The deaths have also been at a very low level for months *.

The proportion of those who died among those who tested positive was seven percent in mid-April, and 0.1 percent in August. One reason for this is probably that more young people are infected with the virus than at the beginning of the pandemic. “We have a young population in the Big cities. And we know that young people in particular have been infected in the past few weeks, ”said the virologist Drosten the current development.

So will the health system hold up against the second wave *? Will all of the intensive care beds be needed this time? Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU *) will speak to the on October 12th from 5 p.m. Munich Economic Debates in Munich about the challenges of the Corona crisis for German health policy and where the system still needs to improve. (md) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital-Redkationsnetzes

