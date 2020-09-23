The number of infections has risen dramatically, Israel is experiencing a second lockdown – with loopholes, especially for the ultra-Orthodox.

Bnei Brak is only a few minutes drive from Tel Aviv. But if you cross the border into the ultra-orthodox city, it’s like diving into another world. The men in Bnei Brak wear Schtreimels and black hats, many of the women wigs – and now most of them also wear masks.

The ultra-Orthodox, who also call themselves Haredim – God-fearing – make up about ten percent of the population of Israel. They have their own jurisdiction and school system, often devoid of secular core subjects such as math and modern languages. Like many of the ultra-Orthodox cities and districts, Bnei Brak is one of the hotspots of the coronavirus. This is due to the higher population density and the existing poverty. In some cases, the residents probably kept less of the required social distance.

Some women have only been working in order to earn a living for a few years. The vast majority of ultra-orthodox men fail as breadwinners because they go to the yeshiva every day to study the Torah. In addition, the families are very large.

Since Friday noon, Israel has been in lockdown for the second time since the coronavirus outbreak. Yenun Pinchas K., who does not want to read his full name in the newspaper, also wears a hat and mask in Bnei Brak, like many passers-by on the street. Haredi thinks that makes sense.

Gaza: For months, only around a hundred coronavirus infections were registered here, exclusively among residents who returned from outside and were immediately isolated in quarantine centers set up directly on the border. However, on August 24, the first cases of unknown origin were reported in a refugee camp. Since then, 2,176 cases have been registered. 16 people have died of Covid-19. Since the end of August, the residents of Gaza have not been allowed to travel between the five governorates, and there is also a night curfew from eight in the evening to seven in the morning. In areas with particularly high infection rates, even stricter restrictions may apply. Schools are closed. West Bank: Here, too, the number of infections has risen rapidly since the end of June. In the past week, more than a thousand diseases were registered for the first time. 278 people have died of Covid-19 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. There is currently no lockdown there.

The approval came as a surprise, as the first lockdown in March caused turmoil within the ultra-Orthodox communities. The strict believers saw the closure of synagogues and religious schools as an attack on their community and lifestyle. They blamed their religious parties for this. Now they are trying to win back the trust of their voters. In mid-September, a few hours before parliament approved the nationwide second lockdown, the ultra-orthodox housing minister Jaakov Litzman resigned in protest.

It may have increased the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Because the fact that there is no significant resistance from the ultra-orthodox communities against the lockdown this time could be due to generous exemptions for the orthodox. This time the synagogues will remain open. Believers are allowed to pray indoors in groups of 10 or 25 people, depending on the local infection rate. That is generous, because otherwise there is generally a maximum of 10 people at meetings.

Hedva Yaari makes this angry. She is sitting on the beach in Tel Aviv, the 51-year-old freelance lecturer is holding a sign in her hand: “No to the political lockdown of lies.” Slogans in hand. For Yaari, the lockdown is tailored to the ultra-Orthodox: “We seculars are not allowed to go to the swimming pool, but the Orthodox women are allowed to take their ritual bath, the mikveh.”

Her sister, sitting next to her, adds: “And why aren’t you allowed to swim in the sea, except when you’re surfing? There is a tradition of Yom Kippur that the ultra-Orthodox go into the sea and empty their pockets there. Instead of preventing exactly that, the government has imposed a bathing ban on everyone. ”For Yaari and her sister, the whole lockdown regulation is full of contradictions. Netanyahu, “that damned criminal,” grumbles Yaari, is responsible. “The ultra-orthodox hold him by the curb. Hence the numerous exemptions for them. The lockdown is actually a lockdown for seculars. “

According to Yaari, the ultra-Orthodox Netanyahu already held on to the curb at the beginning of September when the so-called traffic light plan of the corona commissioner Roni Gamzu was to be approved by parliament. The plan was to seal off areas defined in red that had particularly high numbers of infections. This was to prevent a nationwide lockdown. Ten cities and districts across the country would have been affected, the majority of them ultra-orthodox.

The ultra-Orthodox went to the barricades. Four Haredic mayors announced that they would oppose the regulations of the traffic light plan. Netanyahu arranged for it to be withdrawn in favor of a night curfew. It has brought little, the number of infections continued to rise. In the last week, the number of new infections was over 5,000 almost every day; transferred to Germany this would be more than 50,000 daily. The corona officer warned of 600 deaths a month. The hospitals raised the red flag.

Netanyahu’s last stop

Haredi Yenun Pinkas K. in Bnei Brak, for his part, feels discriminated: “While everyone complains about us and blames us for the crisis, people in Tel Aviv partied in overcrowded bars and restaurants without anyone keeping their distance or wearing masks . ”He belongs to the Sfaradim group, traditionally they choose the ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

Netanyahu’s political survival depends on people like K., because meanwhile the religious parties are the only remaining reliable coalition partners of the domestically troubled Prime Minister. Netanyahu is expecting legal proceedings in three corruption cases, thousands regularly demonstrate and demand his resignation, the country’s economy is in ruins – and after supposedly successfully coping with the first corona wave, the number of infections has now skyrocketed.

Is K. angry with Netanyahu about the second lockdown? “The judges and the public prosecutor are really responsible,” he says. Like many haredim, he finds it difficult to hold Netanyahu personally responsible.

“The religious parties support Netanyahu,” said Tomer Persico, visiting professor of Jewish and Israeli studies at Berkeley University. “In return, the prime minister fulfills the haredim’s financial and political wishes. This fundamental relationship will not change. ”The rift in the relationship between Netanyahu and his Haredic supporters should be easy to repair.

Doing sports is allowed

But the general pressure on the Prime Minister remains high, the calm of the lockdown could also be the calm before the storm. In any case, the second lockdown is nowhere near the all-encompassing silence of the first lockdown in March.

Israelis are not allowed to move more than a thousand meters from their place of residence, schools are closed, and so are businesses with customers. But the fruit and vegetable stalls at the Carmel market in central Tel Aviv are open, even if it is less bustling than a few days ago. Buses cross the city, people drive to work in their cars, aircraft noise can be heard in the sky. Tel Aviv’s boulevard is full of joggers – exercising is allowed even beyond a thousand meters.

In addition to the loopholes for the strict believers and those who do sports, there is another exception: Participation in demonstrations is still allowed. The legal adviser to the Knesset has decided that it is not within the government’s competence to ban them. Not only Yaari was able to get to the beach with her family without a fine. Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters also drove to Jerusalem on Sunday evening despite the lockdown and demanded Netanyahu’s resignation.

Restaurants go bankrupt

However, all restaurants and cafés must remain closed. Also that of Yonatan Borowicz, the operator of the M25 restaurant in a side street of the Carmelmarkt. The 41-year-old pushes up an iron gate with a swing and reveals his restaurant: the chairs are up, two counters are empty in the room.

“The whole thing could have been avoided with a more competent government,” says Borowicz. But Netanyahu was busy getting tax breaks for himself and making peace with Bahrain. “In itself that’s a good thing, but at the moment we’re not interested in peace with a country with which we never had war.”

He puts the leftover lettuce in a plastic bowl and shrugs his shoulders: “We learned from the first lockdown that we cannot expect any compensation from the government.” For Borowicz, state support was not even 10 percent of what he would otherwise earn would have. And the money didn’t come until months later. For many restaurant owners it was too late by then.

According to the Israeli Restaurant Association, around a thousand restaurants and cafes had to close due to the first lockdown. Thousands more are expected to be closed due to the second leakdown.

No compensation – and if too late

Like the activist Yaari, the restaurant operator Borowicz would have preferred if the lockdown had only been imposed for certain areas with high infection rates. “Instead, an entire country is now being locked down.” He puts the plastic bowl with lettuce in a bag and hands it over: “Take it with you, it’s left.”

Before the lockdown, the Israeli Restaurant Association announced that many restaurants will not obey the rules if they are not guaranteed compensation. If you ask the operator of the M25 whether he is considering opening his restaurant despite the lockdown, he answers cautiously: “I think the next few weeks will probably be an experiment for us, as for many other restaurants. We’ll wait and see whether other business owners will obey the rules, “he says, adding,” and whether guests come to them. “

The Knesset is debating tightening the rules. But whether the population would go along with this, divided as they are and with a lack of trust in the government, that remains to be seen.