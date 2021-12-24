Home page politics

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for solidarity in his Christmas address. © Michael Sohn / AP Pool / dpa

This year, too, Christmas will be clouded by corona worries. In some places stricter rules apply punctually for the festival. The Federal President urges not to lose sight of what we have in common.

Berlin – For the second time, Germany is celebrating Christmas in the shadow of the corona pandemic. In view of the strain on society as a result of the ongoing virus crisis, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for cohesion in his Christmas address.

Traditionally heavily attended church services on Christmas Eve this time sometimes take place under 2G conditions – i.e. with access only for vaccinated and convalescent people. For example, there are also offers in the open air without a health certificate.

In Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, stricter corona rules came into force today. Private get-togethers there are therefore already limited to those who have been vaccinated and recovered at Christmas, to a maximum of ten people. The federal and state governments agreed on Tuesday to introduce this requirement by December 28th at the latest – most of the federal states want to implement this after Christmas.

The corona numbers in Germany had recently decreased. However, due to the more contagious Omicron variant, experts fear an imminent trend reversal. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expects a big wave at the turn of the year. Omikron has now been proven in all federal states, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) writes in its weekly report published on Thursday evening. Even if the majority of infections are still caused by the Delta variant, the number of detected Omicron cases has increased significantly in the last few weeks.

Steinmeier appeals to one another

Against the background of disputes over the corona policy, Steinmeier warned: “In a democracy we don’t all have to be of one opinion. But please let us remember: We are one country! We must still be able to look each other in the eye after the pandemic. And we want to live together even after the pandemic. “

Of course there are arguments, insecurities and fears. Speaking out, nobody will be prevented from doing so, said the Federal President. “What matters is how we talk about it – in the family, among friends, in public. We feel: After two years, frustration is spreading, irritation, alienation and unfortunately also open aggression. “

Steinmeier thanked the “large, often silent majority”, who had been acting prudently and responsibly for months, and appealed to the responsibility of the individual: “The state cannot put on the protective mask for us, it can too don’t get vaccinated for us. No, it depends on us, each and every one of us! ”In Great Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on his compatriots in his Christmas address to test themselves for the coronavirus before family get-togethers.

Visiting restrictions for home residents

In Germany, almost all nursing home residents have to accept strict attendance restrictions on the holidays, according to the assessment of the patient protectionist Eugen Brysch. “Above all, spontaneous visits to the facilities are unfortunately only possible in exceptional cases due to the corona crisis,” said the board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection of the German Press Agency.

This is due to the fact that the around 12,000 facilities with around 820,000 old residents and residents in need of care have to organize the corona rapid tests on site themselves and there is a lack of capacity. In view of the new Omikron variant, however, it is important that the tests are carried out directly before the visit and not at a longer interval. That is why the registration of relatives is usually only possible with 24-hour notice in advance and in a short time window, which results in fewer visits.

Frustration with vaccination campaign

Christmas also marks the start of corona vaccinations in Germany. Every second person is dissatisfied with the organization of the campaign: In a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 19 percent of those questioned said they were “very dissatisfied” and another 31 percent “somewhat dissatisfied” with it, like the vaccination in the past twelve Months. In contrast, only 36 percent are “somewhat satisfied” and 7 percent are “very satisfied”. Another 7 percent did not provide any information.

On December 26, 2020, one year after the first corona cases became known, the first people in Germany were immunized against the virus. The vaccination campaign officially started throughout the European Union on December 27th. Since then, 61.3 million people in Germany have been vaccinated at least once, which makes up 73.7 percent of the population. 70.7 percent have already been vaccinated twice, 35.0 percent even three times. The vaccination campaign has repeatedly been criticized, including the procurement of vaccines.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to continue vaccinating over the Christmas holidays and the turn of the year. He has set himself the goal of having 80 percent of the population vaccinated at least once by January 7th. dpa