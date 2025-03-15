

03/15/2025



Updated at 22: 11h.





Six of six. He Betis Deportivo He has signed his second consecutive victory in the championship on Saturday. The Verdiblanco subsidiary has won 2-1 to Marbella FC in meeting corresponding to day 28 in Group II of First RFEF.

All the goals of the match that took place in the Luis del Sol Sports City arrived during the second half. At the time of the game it was Guirao the one who marked for the sports Betis. Just three minutes later it was Barea The one who also saw goal for the Verdiblanco subsidiary and shortly after the Marbella goal marked by Bernard.

In Betis Deportivo they have had minutes in this Saturday’s game Guilherme; Ortiz (Pleguezuelo, m. 94), Mendy, Arribas, Alcázar (Pablo López, m. 94); Guirao, Barea, Reina (Destiny, m. 80); Pablo García (Mawuli, m. 72), Souleymane and Marcos (Rudy, m. 80).

It is the third consecutive day in which the Verdiblanco subsidiary does not know the defeat. Just two weeks ago, the Betis Deportivo-Fuenlabrada match ended the result of 1-1. And on the next day, the Verdiblanco subsidiary won at home to the recreational of Huelva 0-2.









Betis Deportivo is in the Tenth position of the classification with 39 points after ten wins, nine draws and nine losses in the 28 days he has played for what is going on the championship. For next Sunday, as of 18.00, the home match of the Verdiblanco subsidiary is scheduled with Atlético de Madrid B corresponding to day 29 of the championship.