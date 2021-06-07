Paraguay surpassed its record of daily deaths from coronavirus for the second day in a row, with 135 deaths bringing the total to 9,874, according to this Sunday’s report from the Ministry of Health.

The number of fatalities represents an increase of five compared to the 130 registered on Saturday, which was the highest number of deaths in the daily count since the first cases occurred in March of last year.

Today’s log reports 2,144 positive cases, among 7,344 samples, thus the total number of infections amounts to 376,165.

Of that total, 306,695 are already recovered patients, with the 2,041 that were discharged this Sunday.

As for those hospitalized, there are 3,944, of which 593 are in intensive caresaid the health portfolio.

The figures maintain the trend registered for weeks, with spikes of contagion and the presence of Covid in most departments of the country, with seven million inhabitants, with special incidence in Central, the most populated.

Health authorities recognize that the public health system is saturated given the increase in infections, 8% in the last week, according to the portfolio.

The closing of the week coincides with the announcement of the Executive the day before, with the decree that extends until June 21 the sanitary measures in force, allowing circulation between 05:00 and 23:59.

The regulations condition the activity of the gastronomic premises to measures of separation between the clientele and preferably in open and ventilated spaces.

They also follow the classes in virtual mode, as well as the guidelines of distancing in events and social gatherings, in small groups.

For this Monday the vaccination of those over sixty years of ageBased on the vaccines arrived this week from the Covax mechanism, 134,400 doses.

The most recent shipment arrived this Saturday, a donation from Qatar of 99,600 doses of Moderna, destined to vaccinate pregnant women over 18 years of age, from the 20th week of gestation.

This is the first batch of the 400,000 doses donated by the emirate to Paraguay.

The government chaired by Mario Abdo Benítez, from the conservative Colorado Party, is proceeding with immunization as the vaccines arrive, still insufficient to benefit all sections of the population.

The Ministry has insisted on the World Health Organization to accelerate the delivery of the batches purchased through the Covax platform, about four million of which the half has not come yet.

With information from EFE

DB