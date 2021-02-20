Ronald Koeman wants his players to forget as soon as possible the Champions League blow against PSG and has repeated the list of that fateful day for the League match this Sunday against Cádiz. His intention is that the Cadiz team pay for the broken dishes of that disastrous encounter and that the players react with pride and self-love, making a great game tomorrow that will serve to heal the open wound in Europe.

So Koeman has called a total of 21 players, where Gerard Piqué stays, after his miraculous recovery against PSG, cutting his return to the pitch by more than a month, and with the presence of Sergiño Dest, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic, three players who received medical discharge in recent days.

As well Brazilian Matheus Fernandes remains on the list, which has not yet been released in La Liga, while it uses two players from the subsidiary to complete the list: goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and defender Óscar Mingueza.

Frenkie de Jong will have to watch with the cards to be the only player to be penalized by the squad. Although he could force the fifth yellow and thus arrive ‘clean’ for the match at Sánchez Pizjuán next Saturday, thus missing the postponed against Elche, which will be played on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

In the Blaugrana infirmary they remain Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araújo. The latter could return next week after his failed attempt to play the game against PSG. The doctors considered that there was a high risk of relapse in his left ankle and ruled out infiltration. Everything indicates that The Uruguayan center-back will be one hundred percent available for the double challenge against Sevilla.

The complete list of players to play this Sunday (14 hours) against Cádiz at the Camp Nou is made up of: Ter Stegen, Neto, Dest, Junior, Lenglet, Piqué, Alba, Umtiti, De Jong, Busquets, Pjanic, Matheus, Pedri, Riqui Puig, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Dembélé, Messi, Trincao, Peña and Mingueza.