In a game of phase 3 prior to the Copa Libertadores in which Barcelona SC faced Corinthians, second castle, coach of the Ecuadorian team, he took all the prominence for his striking clothing. The technician always takes advantage of the important appointments for … Taking off your best sets, but on this occasion its extravagant suit caught the attention of the entire world.

Although Barcelona took the victory for 3 goals to 0, all the spotlights were put in the Mister’s clothing, which soon went viral. The image of his white jacket, black and bowling pants have not gone unnoticed in social networks.

The Ecuadorian coach has revealed to the Costa Rican media ‘Diario Extra’ the reason for his elegant clothing: «You have to be at the height of the place where you are. So, I try to give a good image towards my players and towards the public ».

He has also recognized that he has crucial help to set up his ‘outfits’: «Women are more retailers on these issues. One is guided, my wife It is the one that aid As for clothing. If she sees me cute, enough and left over. It always looks at how I should be dressed ».

Before arriving at the bench, the coach of the Guayaquil team had an outstanding tour as a European footballer and with the team of Ecuador. Castillo hung his boots in 2021 after having competed in clubs such as the Everton, Wolverhampton and Red Star. Although the pivot did not set in the Premier League, if he stood out in Serbia, where he won the League, the Cup and was appointed the best player of the 2006/2007 season.

With the Ecuadorian team he also managed to have a role of weight. The former soccer player came to play 88 games and scored 9 goals in his passage through the tricolor.