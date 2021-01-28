D.he VfL Bochum has reinforced its ambitions for promotion in the 2nd Bundesliga against the up-and-coming FC St. Pauli. The West Germans celebrated a 3-2 (2-2) victory at Millerntor on Thursday evening and are the first pursuer (36 points) to be in close contact with front-runner Hamburger SV (37).

Guido Burgstaller (4th minute) and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (32nd) brought the Kiezclub twice in front. The strong Simon Zoller (28./43.) And an own goal by Daniel Buballa (63.) led to the well-deserved VfL victory. After the first defeat this year, St. Pauli is in 16th place.

In an entertaining game from the start, St. Pauli took the lead with the first notable attack when Burgstaller hit a precise cross from Leart Paqarada on the crossbar and hit the knee in the second attempt. The guests stayed calm and had good chances to make it 1-1 thanks to Gerrit Holtmann (9th / top edge of the slats) and Maxim Leitsch (13th / external network) Zoller succeeded in doing this after Robert Zulj’s dream pass.

Bochum now had the match under control. Finn Ole Becker (31st) cleared a Leitsch header on the line, but St. Pauli hit back: Kyereh was not attacked and hit the corner from 25 meters. VfL pushed further and was rewarded when Zoller scored his tenth goal of the season against the back line that was indisposed here.

Even after the change, the game of the guests seemed more structured. The Kiezkicker, who had been efficient up to then, remained dangerous with their counterattacks, however, which were becoming rarer. Zulj was unlucky when his free kick went just wide (57th), and then luck when his shot was deflected into the goal by Buballa in his 250th second division game. In the end, FC St. Pauli lacked the strength to strike back.