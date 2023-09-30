Dhe FC St. Pauli is the new leader of the 2nd Bundesliga after a win against Hertha BSC. The Hanseatic League, unbeaten since April, won 2-1 (1-0) at the capital club on Saturday evening and moved to the top ahead of local rivals Hamburger SV thanks to their better goal difference. Johannes Eggestein (25th minute) with his first goal since November and Marcel Hartel (74th) with a header had put the guests in the lead. Hertha joker Derry Scherhant (83rd) scored the goal.

In front of 66,113 spectators, the guests were the better team. The Hanseatic team repeatedly created chances, especially through their nimble winger Elias Saad. It was also the Tunisian who set up Eggestein’s goal with a sprint down the sideline and a subsequent cross pass. If Pauli had completed his counterattacks more consistently, a clearer lead at the break would have been possible.

Hartel scores 2-0 in the final phase

After half-time, Fabian Hürzeler’s team initially pushed for a 2-0 lead, with the home team deep in their own half. As the game progressed, Hertha also occasionally played close to the opponent’s penalty area. However, the Berliners lacked clear chances to score – in contrast to Pauli. Captain Hartel let the visiting block celebrate again in the final phase. The Berliners’ goal didn’t dampen the guests’ celebratory mood.