bIn the second free football spectacle of the season, Fortuna Düsseldorf was only left with the role of generous host. In the second game of the “Fortuna for all” series, the sovereign league leaders FC St. Pauli won 2-1 (2-0) against the Rhinelanders on Saturday and thus remained undefeated in the 22nd competitive game of the season. In front of 52,000 spectators in the Düsseldorf European Championship Arena, St. Pauli's striker Marcel Hartel (16th minute/hand penalty) scored the goals for the guests, who will meet Düsseldorf again in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup at their home Millerntor in three days.

On the day of remembrance of the victims of National Socialism and the large demonstrations against racism in the area around the arena, the audience provided a worthy setting. The Düsseldorf European Championship stadium was full except for twelve seats, which remained empty in memory of the event.

“Fortune for all”

As with the first event against 1. FC Kaiserslautern last October, the demand for tickets for the second free game was high; twice the number of tickets could have been given away. The action arrives in Düsseldorf, the atmosphere in the stadium, which was filled to capacity, was great even before the game. The last free game this season is planned for April against Eintracht Braunschweig. The “Fortuna for All” pilot project will then be evaluated and possibly continued.

Düsseldorf coach Daniel Thioune knew that this special atmosphere could sustain his team. “Especially when the spark spreads from us as a team to the spectators, and vice versa,” said the coach, whose team got into the game well despite major personnel problems, but fell behind early on due to an unfortunate hand penalty that Hartel converted.

The early goal played into the guests' hands, where successful coach Fabian Hürzeler was not on the sidelines with his team due to a yellow card suspension during the game. However, the head coach had contact with the team beforehand and during halftime. His assistant Peter Nemeth coached the unchanged team, which set the course for victory with Hartel's eleventh goal of the season (26th). Christos Tzolis (83rd) only managed to score the next goal for Fortuna.