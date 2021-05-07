HOlstein Kiel has made another big step towards the Bundesliga in an impressive way. In the home game against FC St. Pauli, which was only one half strong, the hosts won 4-0 (2-0) on Friday evening after a strong performance and advanced – less in a match – with 56 points up to one point on the table runner-up Greuther Fürth. Ahmet Arslan (22nd minute), Fin Bartels (24th / 49th) and Janni Serra (67th) scored for Holstein, which has won three of its four point games since the Corona break and has lost none of them.

With 31 points, the best second division team in the second half of the season, FC St. Pauli, now has no mathematical chance of promotion. In the beginning, they had only pushed the Kiel back in half. Guido Burgstaller (11th / 13th) could not overcome keeper Thomas Dähne. With the first opportunity, the home side came through Arslan’s second goal of the season to the surprising lead at the time, which Bartels expanded with his seventh goal.

Both times Serra, who could not be stopped, was the preparer after brilliantly played counterattacks. After the change, St. Pauli wanted to attack again, but was hit again coldly. The former St. Paulian Bartels scored his second goal. With the help of the St. Pauli goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic, who is not only insecure in this scene, Kiel increased with the eleventh goal of the season by the outstanding Serra.

Darmstadt also wins in Hanover

SV Darmstadt 98 has meanwhile made the leap to a single-digit place in the table. On Friday the “Lilien” defeated Hannover 96 2-1. With 45 points after 32 match days, the South Hesse are ninth in the ranking. The better the Darmstadters are placed in the ranking at the end of the round, the higher their television money revenues can be. Marvin Ducksch scored the 1-0 (50th minute) for Hannover after a rather uneventful first half. Just five minutes later, Marvin Mehlem equalized to 1: 1. Mathias Honak scored the 2-1 winner (68th) for the “Lilien”, who were happy about their 13th win of the season. The Austrian had missed the chance to quickly lead 1-0 after three minutes of the game because his shot at Hanover goalkeeper Michael Esser failed.

Meanwhile, the “lilies”, who are the third best team in the second half of the season, have apparently found a new goalkeeper in Morten Behrens. The 24-year-old is to move from 1. FC Magdeburg from the third division to the Böllenfalltor. Born in Bad Segeberger, he was trained at Hamburger SV as a youth. In the storm, the Darmstadt are interested in signing Kevin Behrens from league rivals Sandhausen. The 30-year-old, who is on a free transfer this summer, has so far scored eleven goals this season in 29 games.