F.The second division soccer team Hamburger SV has to write off the direct promotion to the Bundesliga and also has to worry more and more about the relegation rank. Due to the disappointing 1: 1 (0: 0) against Karlsruher SC, the Hanseatics, who have not been won for five games, are five points behind the second SpVgg Greuther Fürth three rounds before the end of the season and are only two points ahead of the fourth-placed cup semi-finalist Holstein Kiel, the has played three fewer games.

Simon Terodde’s 21st goal of the season (55th) in the margin of a missed hand eleven did not help the hosts to the end of their dry spell. Daniel Gordon (57th) equalized for Baden almost immediately.

The team of HSV trainer Daniel Thioune was very unsettled by the setbacks of the past few weeks with only two points from four games. The hosts could hardly inflict pressure on the wings, and there were no other ideas against the well-adjusted KSC defense. At the same time, the Hamburgers suffered a few weaknesses in defense behavior, which Karlsruhe did not exploit.

After the change, Terodde’s ticket from the point was symbolic of the uncertainty of the entire HSV team: Only after KSC keeper Marius Gersbeck let his weak shot ricochet off the front, the striker was able to insert the lead.

But the hosts’ hope for more calm through the tour was not fulfilled: Gordon’s compensation followed like a cold shower for Thiounes team. In the following years the people of Hamburg acted more and more hectic and too conceptless to be able to force the urgently needed success.