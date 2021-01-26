D.he HSV did not get past a 0-0 on matchday 18 at Fortuna Dusseldorf and thus awarded a big point. However, the first round champion kept the cushion on the equally strong rival from the Rhine and thus on a non-promotion place with reassuring five points.

Fürth won after three games in a row without a three at VfL Osnabrück deserved 1-0 (1-0). In the table basement, Eintracht Braunschweig ended its negative run and left with a 1-0 (1-0) against 1. FC Heidenheim, at least for the time being, the relegation places. For the Würzburger Kickers, however, the air in the fight for relegation after the 1: 2 (0: 0) at Erzgebirge Aue is gradually getting thin.

In Düsseldorf, the two traditional clubs offered second division football worth seeing in terms of football and tactics and underlined why they are fighting for a return to the Bundesliga. The defensive rows dominated the action, especially in the second half.

Braunschweig liberation blow

The former Munich and Stuttgart Julian Green (38.) scored with his sixth goal of the season for the Kleeblätter in Osnabrück. For Lower Saxony it was the sixth home defeat in a row and the fourth bankruptcy in a row. With 22 points the Lower Saxony stay eleventh.

Marcel Bär (34.) provided with his goal for the small Brunswick liberation blow. He benefited from a mistake by Marnon Busch, who played the ball right into the feet of the Braunschweig resident during an unsuccessful rescue attempt. “I’m happy for the guys who didn’t even know what it felt like anymore,” said coach Daniel Meyer.

The Heidenheimer changed two new offensive forces at the beginning of the second half and attacked Lower Saxony. Christian Kühlwetter had the best chances to equalize in the 59th and 65th minutes. However, the third place in the table last season was too harmless and unimaginative and overall a disappointing performance. Heidenheim only scored five points in nine away games. Heidenheim, who has only won once in nine away games, threatens to lose sight of the top positions after the sixth defeat of the season.

Ex-Auer Ridge Munsy (52nd) met for the bottom of Würzburg. Aue, who turned the game through Florian Krüger (78th) and Florian Ballas (85th), can initially orientate itself upwards. “It was a very wild game. The bottom line is that we deserved to win, but it was hard work. We are happy to take the three points with us. We want to improve on Friday in Fürth, ”said Aues goal scorer Florian Krüger. Coach Dirk Schuster praised: “We stayed patient after falling behind and haven’t lost our faith. That we hit with a shot from Florian Ballas on Sunday is also the brutal thing about football. I’m proud of the team’s morale. “