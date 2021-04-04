S.iege for Bochum and Greuther Fürth, damper for Hamburg – HSV showed nerves in the promotion race of the second Bundesliga. Despite a 3-0 lead after three hits by veteran Aron Hunt (14th / 34th / 50th minute), coach Daniel Thioune’s team had to be content with a 3: 3 in the dramatic northern derby in Hanover on Easter Sunday.

VfL Bochum benefited from this and increased its lead over the pursuers to four points with a 2-1 (1-0) win in the top game against Holstein Kiel. The game association Greuther Fürth is level with the Hamburgers, who stayed on course with the happy 1-0 (0-0) in Heidenheim.

In a questionable manner, the HSV gave a victory that had already been believed to be safe from the hand. After Hunt’s one-man show, hardly anyone doubted the team’s first success in Hanover in five years. But the hosts showed strong morale and after goals by Genki Haraguchi (56./84.) And Marvin Ducksch (68.) caused great disillusionment among the guests.

“That worked well”

Unlike HSV, VfL Bochum was not naked. Simon Zoller (5th / 60th) paved the way with two goals to the deserved victory over Kiel, which was only in danger in the final phase. The fact that the guests played their first competitive game after a 26-day break after the corona quarantine and international break proved to be a handicap. “It was not an easy situation for Kiel to play another game after four weeks. We wanted to use that, it worked well, ”commented VfL coach Thomas Reis. For the fourth in the table from Kiel, the gap to Bochum grew to eight points in two games less.

Thanks to a last-minute hit, Greuther Fürth also remains in the ascent race. Maximilian Bauer made the lucky punch to make it 1-0 (0-0) in Heidenheim in the 90th minute. “That is pure relief. If you don’t take advantage of the great chances in the second half, then the joy of the goal just before the end is even greater, ”said Kleeblatt coach Stefan Leitl.

The Düsseldorf team kept their minimal chance of returning to the Bundesliga with a 2: 1 (1: 1) in Darmstadt. Thanks to the hits Luka Krajnc (20th) and Dawid Kownacki (62nd), Fortuna climbed to fifth, but is seven points away from the relegation place. One point behind is the Karlsruher SC, which is probably out of the race after the disappointing 0: 1 (0: 0) against the relegation threatened VfL Osnabrück.