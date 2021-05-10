HOlstein Kiel made the hoped-for jump to second place in the 2nd Bundesliga. In the first of two catch-up games coming up this week, the Kiel team laboriously won 1-0 (1-0) against Hannover 96 on Monday evening and pushed Greuther Fürth’s previous second (58) to the relegation rank with 59 points. Fin Bartels (44th minute) scored the goal of the sixth home win in a row for Holstein, which Jahn Regensburg welcomes in the Holstein Stadium on Thursday (3.30 p.m. / Sky).

Three days after the glamorous 4-0 win over FC St. Pauli, the home side found it surprisingly difficult in the 50th championship duel with Lower Saxony. The guests, who sometimes acted with a five-man defensive chain, consistently disrupted the build-up game and thus prevented the dreaded Kiel combination football. It took until just before half-time before the completely free-standing Bartels scored his ninth goal of the season after Fabian Reese’s measured cross.

Even after the change, the Kielers, to whom the opening goal did not give a tailwind, could not boast as they did last. Hanover even took the initiative, but was still barely able to earn clear opportunities for a bullet. So it stayed exciting in the moderate game thanks to the tight score. Finn Porath (89th) missed the decision, but in the end Kiel cheered, which survived the seven-minute stoppage time with luck and skill.