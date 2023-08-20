Dhe Hamburger SV has exacerbated the crisis of Hertha BSC in the 2nd Bundesliga and at least until Sunday sat at the top of the table. With the 3-0 (2-0) win, the Hanseatic League handed the Bundesliga relegated team their third defeat in the third league game of the season. The Berliners are last for now.

In a one-sided game in the first half, Bakery Jatta (38th) gave the hosts the lead against the generally weak guests. In injury time before the break, Laszlo Benes increased with a converted hand penalty. In the second half, Robert Glatzel (82nd) ​​marked the final score.

“The whole game is good for us, we showed what we intended to do from the first minute. The first half was brutal dominance from us, we want to broadcast that at home,” said HSV keeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes on the pay TV channel Sky.

In front of 57,000 spectators in the Volksparkstadion, which was sold out for the tenth time in a row, the team coached by Tim Walter initially did without the usual offensive spectacle. The Hamburgers played patiently against the defensive Berliners and waited for their chances. The defensive – otherwise the problem area of ​​HSV – was secure and was only slightly challenged.

The North Germans had bad luck twice with the video referee. First a hit by Glatzel was disallowed for offside after intervention by the VAR, and a little later a penalty kick.

The Hamburgers were not impressed. They continued to dominate the game in the second half. Only in the middle of the second period did the Berliners become a little more active going forward and came up with dangerous actions. When HSV striker Glatzel (82nd) ​​completed a counterattack, the decision was made.

However, the Berliners don't seem to have really arrived in the 2nd Bundesliga yet. Coach Pal Dardai's team is still a long way from unity, will or quality of play.







“We completely slept through the first half, we didn’t have any access at all and didn’t dare to play with the ball,” admitted ex-HSVer and Hertha defender Jeremy Dudziak and demanded. “We need to get more eggs. We not only have to show these balls in training, but also in the game.”