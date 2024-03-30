Hertha BSC and 1. FC Nürnberg can practically say goodbye to promotion to the Bundesliga despite a spectacular goal show. In the duel between the traditional clubs, the Berliners made up a 0-2 deficit on Saturday evening and fought against the Franconians to win 3-3 (1-2). The entertaining draw does little to help both teams in the fight for the top places: Hertha is eighth, two places ahead of FCN.

In front of 51,981 spectators, Can Uzun (14th minute/47th) and Lukas Schmelzer (33rd) scored the goals for Nuremberg. Marten Winkler (44th) and Haris Tabakovic (54th/56th/foul penalty) scored for the hosts.

Nuremberg was initially the team that dominated the game, won the duels and appeared more alert. The guests developed a lot of goal threat, especially through counterattacks. Also because the Berliners made a mistake like before the 0:2 and Marton Dardai unluckily presented the ball to FCN striker Schmelzer. Berlin's goal came out of nowhere.

The second half had barely started when Uzun danced almost effortlessly around the Berlin defenders and scored his 15th goal of the season. The game seemed decided when Tabakovic sent the home fans into ecstasy twice. Suddenly a balanced game developed in which things went back and forth. There was no seventh goal.