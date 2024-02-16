Fyour work, tennis balls and the next game that is about to be canceled: After the investor debate in German football intensified, the start of the Bundesliga weekend brought the next fan protests.

The second division game between Hannover 96 and SpVgg Greuther Fürth (2:1) was about to be abandoned on Friday evening in the second half with the score at 0:1. Referee Patrick Ittrich made a third and final attempt to restart the game – and the fans had one Insight.

According to Ittrich, the game was “very close” to being canceled. “That was final,” said the 45-year-old in an interview on Sky after the game on Friday evening. Communication with everyone involved on and off the field was good.

“And yet you always have in the back of your mind: What if this happens now? What if this happens now? You don't want that. We have a great product here, everyone is up for it and we have to take everyone with us,” said Ittrich: “That's why I'm trying to do it so that we can all finish the game. But if it doesn’t work, then it doesn’t work and maybe at some point you have to make that decision.”

Ittrich called for a quick solution to the conflict, also to free the referees from the dilemma of a possible game being abandoned. “In the end, we are the ones who execute. But the decisions have to be made somewhere else. You finally have to find a consensus. Everyone needs to get together and discuss something sensible with everyone so that we can play football for 90 minutes straight at some point. There is great dissatisfaction and things cannot continue like this,” said the referee.

Previously, Ittrich had stuck to the step-by-step plan and worked through it quite quickly. A good 25 minutes passed between the first tennis ball on the grass (52nd) and the ultimately successful continuation. In the meantime, Ittrich had sent the professionals into the catacombs, and before the last attempt an announcement was made by the stadium announcer.







Hertha BSC also wins

The Hanover location now plays a key role in the disputes. Martin Kind, managing director of the club's professional department, is in focus because of his role in the vote on the DFL's planned investor entry. He is said to have voted yes contrary to the instructions of the parent club; without this vote the deal would have failed.

Last Friday, fans from Hanover showed a banner with Kind's likeness in a crosshair during the away game at Hamburger SV (4:3). Child then filed a complaint. There were no such personal attacks on Friday.

In the duel between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Magdeburg (3:2), unusual events arose. The game was stopped when the score was 2-1 in injury time of the first half. The fans in the Berlin East Curve threw tennis balls when Magdeburg was about to take a corner. Referee Florian Exner waited about five minutes, led both teams into the dressing room after discussions with the captains – and decided to bring forward the half-time break.







The game then continued with the corner, and after four minutes of added time the sides were changed. A little later the game was interrupted for a short time because fireworks were set off in the stands.

While the dispute between the DFL and fans initially seemed to reach a stalemate last weekend, a new dynamic developed during the week. In addition to the fans, some clubs are now also calling for another vote.

In terms of sport, the league is moving closer together. Thanks to goals from Phil Neumann and Nicolo Tresoldi, Hannover (37 points) overtook Fürth (35) and is in third place. Hertha, for whom captain Fabian Reese scored twice, also has a chance of returning to the Bundesliga with 32 points.