M.ith its fifth win in a row, Fortuna Düsseldorf has reconnected to the promotion places in the second Bundesliga. The fifth in the table defeated SC Paderborn 2: 1 (1: 0) in a duel between the Bundesliga relegated players on Monday evening and thus remains undefeated at home as the best home team in the league. Kristoffer Peterson (22nd minute) and Kenan Karaman (55th) met for the hosts in the Düsseldorf arena. Paderborn missed the leap into the upper half of the table and only scored through Chris Führich (79th).

After the 2: 3 cup failure at the regional division Rot-Weiss Essen, the Düsseldorf team was well recovered. Coach Uwe Rösler changed his team to six positions and completely changed the midfield row except for Edgar Prib. This brought the hosts better into the game and had a great chance through Rouwen Hennings after a major mistake by Paderborn’s central defender Uwe Hünemeier (13th), but Fortuna’s striker failed from close range to goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle.

Peterson did better, who scored the well-deserved opening goal after a cross from Karaman. The Paderborn team, who missed the suspended Ron Schallenberg, did not find their rhythm for a long time and could have fallen further behind. Only Hünemeier had a good header chance to equalize (34th), but shortly afterwards Edgar Prib also missed on the other side after a counter attack by the hosts.

When the guests got into the game a little better, Karaman used the chance to make it 2-0 for the hosts after Matthias Zimmermann had done some good work. The Ostwestfalen came to some good offensive scenes in the final phase, but no more than the 1: 2 by Führich succeeded.