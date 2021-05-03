F.Ortuna Düsseldorf dreams of returning to the Bundesliga after a heart attack. Uwe Rösler’s team won their catch-up game against Karlsruher SC with a last-minute goal by Shinta Appelkamp (90th + 5) with 3: 2 (1: 1) and drew level with third-placed Hamburger SV on points. The HSV had dismissed its coach Daniel Thioune on Monday, the veteran Horst Hrubesch took over.

Fortuna made life difficult for itself for a long time: At the front, she pressed the opening goal, at the back Kevin Danso (9th) underwent an own goal after a cross. The equalization by Dawid Kownacki’s sixth goal of the season (35th, penalty kick) was deserved, Philip Heise had brought Felix Klaus down. Brandon Borrello (73.), who had recently been substituted on, scored the 2-1, Marvin Wanitzek equalized with a penalty kick (80.).

KSC failed to hit the opposing goal in the first half, and Düsseldorf missed a few more opportunities. “We have been missing the opportunities for the whole season,” said Fortuna board member Klaus Allofs at Sky. In the second half, the hosts increased the risk more and more and were rewarded late.

The big unknown in the promotion race is Holstein Kiel, which has two points behind HSV and Düsseldorf and has three games to play.