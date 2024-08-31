The duel was extremely turbulent after Hertha took the early lead with a header from Luca Schuler (28th). Just four minutes later, Philipp Klement equalized, and before the next FCK goal by Aaron Opoku (45th), the visiting defender Linus Gechter made a fatal mistake. But the Berliners pulled themselves together and struck back in the form of Derry Scherhant (51st) and again Schuler (64th) – only to concede the 3:3 again through Boris Tomiak (68th).
48,608 spectators were treated to a wonderful game and a series of goal chances. Both teams continued to play for victory even after the 3:3 draw – Hertha BSC managed to win thanks to the decisive goal by Michael Cuisance (79th minute): The Frenchman finished with a slightly deflected left-foot shot after a corner. The Berliners thus moved ahead of FCK, who have the same number of points (both 7), in the table.
#Bundesliga #spectacle #Kaiserslautern #Hertha
Leave a Reply