The duel was extremely turbulent after Hertha took the early lead with a header from Luca Schuler (28th). Just four minutes later, Philipp Klement equalized, and before the next FCK goal by Aaron Opoku (45th), the visiting defender Linus Gechter made a fatal mistake. But the Berliners pulled themselves together and struck back in the form of Derry Scherhant (51st) and again Schuler (64th) – only to concede the 3:3 again through Boris Tomiak (68th).