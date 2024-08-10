Four days after a hotel partially collapsed in the German town of Kröv, on the Moselle River, rescue teams have recovered a second body.

Police in the city of Trier said the body belonged to the hotel owner. A woman also died in the incident, which occurred late Tuesday.

Her body was pulled from the rubble on Wednesday. Before the hotel owner’s body could be recovered, large parts of the hotel had to be demolished, as the building was at risk of collapsing completely, and the body was in an inaccessible location, according to an expert.

An entire floor of the hotel collapsed. The accident also injured seven people, who were pulled out from under the rubble hours later, including a two-year-old child.

An expert took a look at the situation at the site on Thursday and recommended demolition so the body could be safely recovered.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. The Public Prosecution has begun investigating the death and has assigned an expert to determine how the accident occurred.