Emergency services cleared away rubble to recover the second body. © Lando Hass/dpa

The dead man had been lying under the rubble since the accident on Tuesday evening. He has now been recovered. Why did large parts of the building have to be demolished for this?

Kröv – Four days after the hotel collapse in Kröv on the Moselle, the second body has been recovered. The police in Trier announced that it was the hotel owner. The man and a woman died in the accident late on Tuesday evening. The dead woman had already been retrieved from the rubble on Wednesday.

Before the dead man could be recovered, large parts of the hotel had to be demolished. The reason: According to experts, the building was considered to be in high danger of collapsing. In addition, the dead man was lying in an inaccessible place.

An entire floor of the hotel in the Moselle town collapsed. In addition to the two dead, there were seven injured people who were rescued from the rubble hours later. Among them was a two-year-old child.

An expert visited the site on Thursday to assess the situation. He recommended demolition so that the dead body could be safely recovered. The cause of the accident is still unclear. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death and has commissioned the expert to find out how the accident could have happened. dpa