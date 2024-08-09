Home World

Emergency services cleared away rubble to recover the second body. © Lando Hass/dpa

After a hotel on the Moselle collapsed, a second body was recovered from the building. Demolition work was carried out on the upper floor. The disaster hit the town hard.

Kröv – Four days after the devastating collapse of a hotel in Kröv on the Moselle, a second body has been found. Early on Saturday morning, emergency services recovered the last buried body from the rubble, police said. This was the missing hotel owner.

The rescue was made possible by demolition work that had already begun at midday. A special excavator with an extra-long arm had first demolished part of the upper floor: beams, parts of the wall and other rubble were gradually removed. “It looks as if everything is going well and smoothly,” said police spokeswoman Romy Berger. The demolition was necessary because the rescue workers would otherwise not have been able to safely recover the dead man. He was lying under the pile of rubble in an inaccessible place in an area that was considered to be particularly at risk of collapse.

The building in the Moselle town collapsed late on Tuesday evening, with an entire floor collapsing. Two people were killed, and a dead woman had already been rescued. There were also seven injured people who were rescued from the rubble hours later, including a Dutch family with a two-year-old child.

Duration of work unclear

The demolition work began with the demolition of the gable wall of the building, which, according to the police, was at the greatest risk of collapse. After that, heavy machinery from a specialist company was to work its way forward piece by piece. “We have to see how far we get. After the actual demolition work, the delicate work begins.” The time frame cannot be estimated. The work should also help to clarify the cause of the accident.

The accident site was cordoned off within a radius of 150 meters for the demolition work. Residents should keep windows and doors closed because the work is expected to produce increased levels of dust, the police said. Asbestos contamination could not be ruled out.

Cracks in other buildings

According to the police, cracks have also been discovered in nearby buildings. Whether these are related to the collapse or are old damage and whether they are relevant to the statics of the buildings is currently being clarified.

The expert was on site on Thursday to assess the situation. He recommended demolition so that the dead man could be safely recovered. The police reported that the building was still at high risk of collapse. The expert was also on site on Friday to oversee the work. He is also supposed to find out the cause of the accident.

The disaster has hit the Moselle community hard. A church service is planned for Sunday to “pause and reflect together.” The police chaplaincy’s invitation states: “Everyone is welcome.”

A group of restaurateurs in Kröv has started a fundraising campaign for the hotel’s family. “So that they can grieve in peace and not have to worry so much about the financial side,” says the appeal on the Internet portal “GoFundMe.” By Friday afternoon, a good 50,000 euros had already been raised. The same platform also has a fundraising appeal for the Dutch family that was buried in the collapse.

The cause of the tragedy is still unclear. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the deaths and ordered an autopsy of the victims. dpa