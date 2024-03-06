bThe X2 has long been an oddball in the BMW SUV guild. Only it had the brand logo on the C-pillar, and it was also five centimeters shorter than the X1 and therefore had a smaller trunk. The SUV had been on the market since 2018 and 390,000 units had been sold by the end of 2023. Now the second generation is starting; at 4.55 meters long, it is now five centimeters longer than the X1 and therefore 19 centimeters longer than the first generation X2. It also stretches 6.4 centimeters higher. Like the larger X4 and X6, the X2 is an SUV coupe and is far less exalted than the first X2.

However, the X2 now has a “sharknose” and hugely wide kidneys, which can also be illuminated. The drag coefficient of 0.24 is very good for an SUV. The maximum trunk volume is 560 or 1470 liters, which is 90 or 115 liters more than before. In the new, purely electric variant, called iX2, which has the same external design, these numbers are 525 and 1400.

Maximum charging strength is average at best

With the X2, BMW offers the choice between petrol, diesel or electric, but there is no plug-in hybrid like with the X1 or X3. The most powerful SUV in the series is the electric iX2 xDrive 30, which sends 313 hp to all four wheels. It costs 56,500 euros. However, the maximum charging strength of 130 kW is at best average, which also applies to the size of the battery (65.8 kWh net). Nevertheless, BMW promises charging from 20 to 80 percent in half an hour. The weaker iX2 has 204 hp and costs 49,400 euros.

Combustion drivers can choose between two petrol and two diesel engines with front or all-wheel drive. All come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The performance range extends from 150 to 300 hp in the xDrive M35i. Despite the number 35, it only has a 2.0-liter engine with four cylinders, the sDrive 20i only has a displacement of 1.5 liters from three cylinders. And 170 hp. With a price of 46,400 euros, it is the entry into the X2 world; with a 2.0-liter diesel (150 hp), the BMW costs 46,850 euros. All X2s are produced in the Regensburg plant, and the batteries for the iX2 are also manufactured there. The market launch took place at the weekend.