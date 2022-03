Chinese rescue teams found the second black box of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed earlier in the week. The information was confirmed by the country’s authorities this Sunday (27). All 132 people aboard flight MU5735, which took off from Kunming to Guangzhou, died in the crash.

The equipment found this Sunday is the aircraft equipment data recorder. It works in conjunction with the cockpit voice recorder, which had already been recovered on Wednesday (23). Both black boxes will be sent to Beijing to be analyzed by experts in investigating the causes of the accident.

The plane would have suffered a fall of 7,878 meters in 156 seconds, according to data from flightradar24, a portal that monitors flights. A video that circulates on social media shows what the plane would be in vertical fall, but the authenticity of the images has not been confirmed. The crash happened in a mountain area near the city of Guangxi.