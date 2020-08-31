Non-professional football already has a date for the ball to roll again. After the meeting between the presidents of the territorial federations, it has been agreed that the Second Division B will start the 2020-2021 season on October 18. It will be made up of 102 teams and divided into five groups, which in turn will be divided into 10 subgroups. This date has yet to be ratified on September 14 and is conditional on the protocol being approved by the health and government authorities by then.

This is how the groups are distributed

Group I

Subgroup A: Coruxo, Pontevedra, Ferrol, Celta B, Deportivo, Compostela, Guijuelo, Zamora, Salamanca and Unionistas.

Subgroup B: Covadonga, Marino, Lealtad, Oviedo B, Sporting B, Langreo, Burgos, Cultural, Valladolid B and Numancia.

Group II

Subgroup A: Arenas, Bilbao Athletic, Barakaldo, Portugalete, Alavés B, Real Sociedad B, Real Unión, Amorebieta, Leioa, Laredo and Racing.

Subgroup B: Calahorra, SD Logroñés, Haro Deportivo, Izarra, Tudelano, Osasuna B, Mutilvera, Ebro, Tarazona and Ejea.

Group III

Subgroup A: Prat, L`Hospitalet, Badalona, ​​Andorra, Barcelona B, Nàstic, Lleida, Espanyol B, Cornellà, Llagostera and Olot.

Subgroup B: Alcoyano, Levante B, Atzeneta, La Nucía, Hercules, Orihuela, Valencia Mestalla, Villarreal B, Peña Deportiva and Ibiza.

Group IV

Subgroup A: Algeciras, Atlético Sanluqueño, Cádiz B, Marbella, Linense, Recreativo Huelva, San Fernando, Tamareceite, CD Marino and Las Palmas Atlético.

Subgroup B: Betis B, Granada B, Córdoba (pending resolution), El Ejido 2012, Linares Deportivo, Sevilla Atlético, Lorca Deportiva, Real Murcia, UCAM and Yeclano.

Group V

Subgroup A: Navalcarnero, Majadahonda, Atlético B, Getafe B, Las Rozas, Castilla, Inter de Madrid, Sanse, Atlético Baleares and Poblense.

Subgroup B: Mérida, Badajoz, Don Benito, Villanovense, Extremadura UD, Melilla, Talavera, Villarrobledo, Socuéllamos and Villarrubia.

Format

The Federation has not yet confirmed the format, but AS already announced a month ago what it would be like.

This will be the Second Division B of the 2020-21 season

INITIAL PHASE

-Ten subgroups of ten. It remains to be seen how they would be distributed with the 102 teams in which the category finally remains.

-The best three of each go to promotion to Second.

-Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh go to promotion group to Second B Pro.

-Eighth, ninth and tenth go to relegation phase to Third Division.

SECOND PHASE, INTERMEDIATE CLIMBING GROUP

-It is made up of 30 teams, the best three from each initial subgroup.

-It is divided into five groups of six teams.

-The best three of each of these groups go to the final promotion phase.

-The best quarter of the five groups also goes to the promotion phase.

-The fifths and sixths, along with the four worst quarters, do not opt ​​for promotion to Second, but guarantee their presence in Second B Pro.

SECOND PHASE, FINAL GROUP FOR THE ASCENT

-It is made up of 16 teams, the best three from each subgroup in the intermediate promotion phase and the best fourth.

-They dispute traditional qualifiers, as before, but with the nuance that the former do not have a double chance.

– Ways are studied to give a privilege to the leaders.

SECOND PHASE, PROMOTION GROUP TO SECOND DIVISION B PRO

-It is made up of 40 teams, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh of the initial ten subgroups.

-The remaining ten places will be disputed in Second Division B Pro. The first thirty are for the four relegations of Second Division, the losers of the final group due to promotion and those not classified for this from the intermediate phase due to promotion.

-It is considered that this group will compete for promotions in a format similar to that of the Copa del Rey.

-Those who are not victorious could have another prize for the mere fact of achieving the classification.

SECOND PHASE, STAY GROUP

-It is made up of 30 teams, the eighth, ninth and tenth of the initial ten subgroups.

-They would fight to avoid relegation to the Third Division.

-They would not have any option to play Second Division B Pro.