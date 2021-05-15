Semifinals Promotion of Promotion to LaLiga Smartbank (single match)

Sanse 1 – Algeciras 3

Sanse: Felipe Ramos; Barreda (Barrel 75 ‘), Ofoli Quaye, Fomeyem (Carlitos 58’), Paredes (Dani Pichín 70 ‘); Fer Ruiz, Manu Miquel (Mario González 70 ‘), Borja Sánchez, Jime (Gavilán 75’); Arturo, Marcelo.

Algeciras: Guille Vallejo; Almenara, Figueras, Robin (Trapero 94 ‘), Dani Espejo (Álex Barrera 93’); Llinares, Iván, Corbalán, Alcázar; Álvaro Romero (Fran Serrano 78 ‘), Raúl.

Goals: 0-1 (2 ‘): Llinares. 1-1 (23 ‘): Marcelo. 1-2 (53 ‘): Álvaro Romero. 1-3 (57 ‘): Raúl (pen.).

Referee: Cid Camacho (Castilian-Leonese). Yellow to Marcelo; Iván, Robin, Llinares, Raúl.

Incidents: Municipal Villanovense. About 1,000 spectators.

Algeciras CF defeated UD Sanse in the first semifinal match of the promotion playoff that will be played throughout the weekend in Extremadura. Salva Ballesta’s men were not worth the draw and they came out in a whirlwind. After two minutes, Llinares ahead of the rojiblancos after a center from Madrid and former sansero Raúl Hernández, who participated in all the goal plays of his team. The second could come after a bad transfer by Fer Ruiz on Felipe Ramos that Raúl was about to take advantage of. But what came was the draw, in a corner thrown by Manu Miquel that the Brazilian Marcelo Ribeiro pushed into the net. After the resumption, the Andalusian team came out very strong again, setting up the Franco-red goal. Álvaro Romero, after a combination with Raúl, and Raúl himself, transforming a penalty at the hands of Fomeyem, clearly decided the tie. Marcos Jiménez burned his ships introducing several offensive players in search of the miracle, but Algeciras took pains to barely play football in the final minutes with constant interruptions and changes.

Burgos – Calahorra (Saturday at 18:00)

Real Sociedad B – Andorra (Saturday at 20:00)

Linares – Amorebieta (Saturday at 20:00)

Ibiza-Eivissa – RM Castilla (Sunday at 12:00)

UCAM Murcia – Barcelona B (Sunday at 12:00)

Badajoz – Zamora (Sunday at 20:15)

Bilbao Athletic – Celta B (Sunday at 8.15pm)

Next day (finals)

The winners of each semifinal tie will meet next weekend of May 22 and 23, also in a single match, in the finals where the four teams that will be promoted to LaLiga Smartbank will be decided. The pairings will be raffled this Monday, May 17, at 12:30 pm at the RFEF headquarters. Algeciras CF will be in the hype.