Real B is already in the Second Division. The San Sebastian subsidiary is the first new tenant of LaLiga SmartBank. Tonight, at the end of the Badajoz-Amorebieta, the second promoted team will be known. Tomorrow, the rest. Ibiza-UCAM and Burgos-Bilbao Athletic will fight for the other two places.

REAL SOCIEDAD B 2 – Algeciras 1

It was a tough confrontation between Xabi Alonso’s pupils against Algeciras, who needed extra time to get the long-awaited promotion to LaLiga SmartBank. Sanse and Algeciras left everything for the second half, where all the action took place. Before, in the first half, the San Sebastian subsidiary dominated the match at will, but without any clear occasion. In the second half, the plan was the same: Sanse maintain possession and Algeciras looked for the rival’s losses and quickly go against it.

Bad luck overcame the defenses. If it is difficult to see an own goal in a game, in this final we saw two. In the first place, Ezkurdia was surprised by a rejection of his teammate and could do nothing to avoid the goal for Algeciras. From there, with the 0-1, we saw the best version of Salva Ballesta’s men, who cornered the youngsters from Sanse. But, in another whim of chance, an isolated play by Aldasoro ended with an own goal by Jordi Figueras. Tables on the scoreboard and so we went to extra time. Of course, it would be unfair for Ayesa not to remember the last play of the 90 minutes. A heads up against Álvaro Romero who solved in a spectacular way to avoid the rise of Algeciras.

Already in extra time, Sanse was much more superior than Algeciras. The overtime had a name of its own: Karrikaburu. The forward, still in youthful age, was the hero ‘txuri-urdin’. A striker goal of many carats allowed Xabi Alonso’s men to sing the ‘A Segunda, oé’. Next year we will have a new subsidiary in the Second Division. Algeciras, meanwhile, will have to try again next year. Surely those of Salva will be able to be in the next playoff.

Shift of Badajoz – Amorebieta

At this time, Extremadura and Basques are fighting for a historic rise. Badajoz play at home, in the Nuevo Vivero, where they want to become strong. For its part, the Amorebieta, to surprise.