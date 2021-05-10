HOW WILL THE SWEEPSTAKES BE LIKE?

As we said, fate will be decided in Mérida, at the Palacio de Congresos emerge, and The RFEF has explained its draw as follows:

“It will begin by pairing one of the five champions from the 2nd B groups with the club ranked fourth.; then the remaining four champions with another four of the five third; then one of the five clubs that occupied second place will be paired with the third remaining in cup number 3. And, finally, after four seconds, which remain in cup number 2, with each other. In case of a group match, another ball will be drawn to match the home club and reserved to the unpaired club for the next draw.

The winners of the eight heats (with extra time but without penalty shoot-out except in duels between teams that finished in the same place during the 2nd Phase of 2ndB) They will access the second and final round of this Play-Off, which will include the four teams that will play in the Second Division next season. On Monday, May 17, a new draw will be held for these second and final qualifiers for promotion to professional football. “