Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup C

Season ended. This weekend the four finals are played for promotion to the SmartBank League: Real Sociedad B-Algeciras (Saturday 20:00), Badajoz-Amorebieta (Saturday 22:00), Ibiza-UCAM Murcia (Sunday 12:00) and Burgos -Bilbao Athletic (Sunday 20:00). Subgroup C are promoted to Primera RFEF Sanse, Real Madrid Castilla, Extremadura, DUX Inter and Talavera waiting to know the results of the playoff to Liga SmartBank.

Group 5, Subgroup D Matches and Results

Season ended. Rayo Majadahonda and Atlético Baleares are promoted from subgroup D to First RFEF. Villanovense, Mérida, Navalcarnero and Don Benito will play in the Second RFEF.

Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup E

At. Madrid B 2 – Villarrobledo 1

At. Madrid B: Christian; Camus, Marco Moreno, Álvaro García, Medrano; Ricard (Davo 62 ‘), Castro, Calavera, Forcen (Abde Damar 69’); Camello (Diabaté 69 ‘), Marc. Tenas.

Villarrobledo: Zárraga; Joseca (Li 50 ‘), Chato, Ángel Moreno, Pepe García (Teo Tirado 46’); Cantavé (Rubén Sánchez 71 ‘), Pablo García, Raúl Llorente (Juanma Justo 16’), Alfie; Dani Ndi, Lemiechevski.

Goals: 1-0 (14 ‘): Marc Tenas. 2-0 (68 ‘): Camel. 2-1 (87 ‘): Rubén Sánchez.

Referee: Ortega Herrera (Valencian). Yellow to Castro; Cantavé, Teo Tirado and Rubén Sánchez.

Incidents: Wanda Sports City. About 100 spectators.

Atlético de Madrid B defeated CP Villarrobledo in the game ahead of Saturday morning that closed the disappointing season for both teams, already relegated. The subsidiary got off to a better start, warning with Camello and Calavera chances before Marc Tenas opened the scoring in an individual action in which he dribbled against Zárraga before scoring at an empty goal. Two minutes later, Camello smashed a header off the crossbar. After the restart, another header from Camello to the center of his namesake Camus extended the advantage. And, already in the final minutes, Rubén Sánchez saved the honor of the La Mancha, by far the worst team in Group 5 with only two wins between both phases. More difficult to explain is the descent to the fifth category of the second team of an entire Atlético de Madrid.

Poblense – Socuéllamos (Sunday at 12:00)

Getafe B – Villarrubia (Sunday at 12:00)

Las Rozas – Melilla (Sunday at 12:00)

Next round of Group 5, Subgroup E

Season ended. Melilla and Socuéllamos remain in the Second RFEF. They descend to Third RFEF Las Rozas, Atlético de Madrid B, Poblense, Getafe B and Villarrobledo. Villarrubia could also descend as the worst third of the five groups.