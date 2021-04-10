Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Talavera – DUX Inter (Sunday at 12:00)

Badajoz – RM Castilla (Sunday at 12:00)

Extremadura – Sanse (Sunday at 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup D (Access to 1st RFEF)

Don Benito 1 – Rayo Majadahonda 2

Don Benito: Sebas Gil, Trinidad, Samuel Goñi (Dani López 46 ‘), Gonzalo, Álex Herrera (Abraham 87’); Chinchilla (Ginaid 87 ‘), Manu Ramírez (Xiscu 72’), Robe Moreno (Rafa Mella 80 ‘), Joserra; Artiles, David Agudo.

Majadahonda: Dani Sotres; Rubén Sánchez (Manny 67 ‘), Manu Sánchez, Julio Rico, Bastos, Borja González; Jesús Bernal, Ayoub, Iturraspe (Susaeta 73 ‘); Mawi (Pitu 81 ‘), Raúl Sánchez (Iago Díaz 81’).

Goals: 0-1 (9 ‘): Mawi. 1-1 (57 ‘): Dani López. 1-2 (91 ‘): Susaeta.

Referee: Lucena Perdomo (Gran Canaria). Amarillas a Trinidad, Álex Herrera, Xiscu; Iturraspe and Raúl Sánchez.

Incidents: Vicente Sanz. About 1,000 spectators.

A goal from Néstor Susaeta, with time already completed, resolved a match played from power to power between Don Benito and Rayo Majadahonda. Mawi had overtaken the Majariegos very early, heading a center measured from the left by Raúl Sánchez. The second goal of Abel Gómez’s men could have arrived on two occasions by Rubén Sánchez and Ayoub saved by the squash defenders on the goal line. Dani López leveled the match by taking advantage of a rebound from Dani Sotres after a first shot off a corner. Then, Artiles put the good Cantabrian goalkeeper to the test, who flew to avoid the second local goal. And, in the first minute of addition, a foul on the left peak of the area, more conducive to a left-hander, was executed by Susaeta with his right hand, surprising Sebas Gil at the near post. Majadahonda remains firm in the leadership of Group D, ever closer to a First Division RFEF that eludes Don Benito, six points behind its neighbor and eternal rival Villanovense.

Villanovense – At. Balearic Islands (Sunday at 12:00)

Mérida – Navalcarnero (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 5, Subgroup E (Access to 2nd RFEF)

Villarrubia 0 – At. Madrid B 2

Villarrubia: Xabi Irureta; David Herrera (Fran Minaya 17 ‘), Cabezuelo, Álex Jiménez, Carlos Martínez; Carlos García, Toni Seoane, Arroyo (Colinas 46 ‘), Iván Bueno (Ayoub 60’); Hakim (Javi Grillo 46 ‘), Berrocal (Beltrán 46’).

At. Madrid B: San Roman; Camus (Davo 76 ‘), Álvaro García (Rojas 85’), Moreno, Medrano; Ricard, Toni Moya, Javi Serrano (Skull 46 ‘), Mario Soriano; Camello (Giuliano 58 ‘), Ismael (Forcen 58’).

Goals: 0-1 (23 ‘): Mario Soriano. 0-2 (68 ‘): Forcen.

Referee: Lax Franco (Murcian). Yellow to Javi Grillo, Álex Jiménez, Ayoub, Carlos García; Javi Serrano, Medrano, Forcen, Álvaro García. Red to local Fran Minaya (2, 38 ‘).

Incidents: New Field of Villarrubia de los Ojos. About 700 spectators.

Happy return, ten years later, of Antonio Rivas to the bench of an Atlético de Madrid B that surpasses Villarrubia in the table and momentarily leaves a relegation zone to which his rival fell yesterday. After the dismissal of Nacho Fernández, the rojiblancos faced their first great final against the team that marked the permanence, a point above. Mario Soriano put the rojiblanco team ahead in the middle of the first half, diverting a Ricard cross from the baseline to the net. The second mattress goal could arrive after a clear penalty by Fran Minaya on Sergio Camus, but the other Sergio, Camello, sent the launch of the maximum penalty to the clouds. Minaya saw two cards in just twenty minutes after replacing the injured David Herrera and left his team with ten with more than fifty minutes still to go. After the resumption, Javi Sánchez revolutionized the Villarrubiero drawing with three changes, looking for a comeback that seemed heroic. Ismael, Toni Moya and Ricard were able to sentence before Forcen headed into the back of the net a Toni Moya corner kick from the right. There was still a long way to go, but the La Mancha ran out of gas and what was closer to reaching it was the third athletic goal.

Melilla – Poblense (Sunday at 11:00)

Socuéllamos – Las Rozas (Sunday at 12:00)

Villarrobledo – Getafe B (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round of Group 5, Subgroup C

DUX Inter – Extremadura

Sanse – Badajoz

RM Castilla – Talavera

Next round of Group 5, Subgroup D

Rayo Majadahonda – Villanovense

Navalcarnero – Don Benito

At. Balearic Islands – Mérida

Next round of Group 5, Subgroup E

Getafe B – Socuéllamos

Las Rozas – Villarrubia

At. Madrid B – Melilla

Poblense – Villarrobledo