Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C and D

Season ended. This weekend the finals are played for the promotion to the SmartBank League: Real Sociedad B, Amorebieta and Ibiza have already been promoted, while Burgos-Bilbao Athletic (Sunday 20:00) are played today for the promotion to the silver category.

In Group 4 of Segunda B, UCAM Murcia, Algeciras, Linares, Betis Deportivo, San Fernando, Sanluqueño, Linense, Sevilla Atlético are promoted to the First RFEF, while Córdoba, Real Murcia, Tamaraceite and Cádiz B will play the Second RFEF during the next season.

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Recreativo de Huelva 4 – Lorca Deportiva 0

Huelva: Yamaguchi; Cera, Fran, Diego Jiménez, Alfonso; Alberto, Ponce (José Antonio, 78 ‘), Dani Molina; Sillero (Antonio Molina, 63 ‘), Madrigal (Alexander, 63’) and Seth (Santana, 78 ‘)

Lorca: Molina; Emilio (Garrido, 46 ​​’), David Ardil, Robert Costa (Navarro, 79′), Sergio; Serrano, Coyette (Dani Vega, 57 ‘), Gondra (Mustafa, 46’); Cellou, Melgar (Gonzi, 69 ‘) and Silvente.

Goals: 1-0 (4 ‘): Dani Molina. 2-0 (22 ‘): Seth. 3-0 (55 ‘): Sillero. 4-0 (67 ‘): Antonio Molina.

Referee: Amar Ahmed, Melilla school. Yellow to Alfonso; Mustafa and Robert Costa.

Incidents: New Colombino. Before about 400 spectators.

The Dean says goodbye to a fateful season reaping his first victory in the second phase and the first also with coach Carlos Pouso on the bench. The Huelva team went ahead very early with a goal from Dani Molina after taking advantage of a huge error from the Lorca goalkeeper. Before the break, Seth would put land in the middle of the scoreboard with a shot that entered the visiting goal squad. The sentence was signed in the second half by Sillero after an assist from Madrigal. The fourth and final was the work of the youth squad Antonio Molina.

Las Palmas Atlético 0 – Recreativo Granada 0

Las Palmas: Sergi Puig; Vicente, Cardona, Juan, Dani Martín; Saúl Coco, Sato, Sergio Simón; Juanfe (Ojeda, 88 ‘), Joel and Siverio (Elejalde, 73’).

Grenade: Joao Costa; Fobi, Montoro, Torrente, Morais, Alberto (Brau, 88 ‘); Isma Ruiz, Aranda (Mario, 88 ‘); Miguel (Bravo, 82 ‘), Echu (Plomer, 70’) and Nuha (Raúl, 82 ‘).

Referee: Fernández Rodríguez, Galician school. No cards.

Incidents: Juan Guedes. Before about 230 spectators.

The Las Palmas subsidiary and Recreativo Granada were worth the draw to stay in the Second RFEF and that was precisely the result that occurred at the Juan Guedes Stadium. The meeting was soporific, with two teams that worried more about not fitting in than about looking for the three-point goal. The yellow box slightly dominated the possession before a very well armed Nasrid subsidiary behind, with a totally indestructible line of five defenders. Finally a happy ending for two subsidiaries that thus avoid a double decline in this difficult season.

Marbella 3 – Yeclano 0

Marbella: Blacksmith; Busquets, Carlos Blanco, Román, Redru; Bernal, Granero (Añón, 67 ‘); Nacho (Tresaco, 67 ‘), Callejón (Planas, 81’), Gudiño (Edu Ramos, 81 ‘); and Chumbi (Óscar García, 73 ‘).

Yeclano: David; Manu Castillo, Chino (Marcos, 46 ‘), Carlos Felipe (Iker Torre, 81’), Fran Martínez; Luis Castillo (Gastón, 73 ‘), Zambrano (Saura, 57’), Brian; Alberto Oca, Karim and Tonete (Fenoll, 46 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (4 ‘): Chumbi. 2-0 (16 ‘): Barn. 3-0 (36 ‘): Alley.

Referee: Fernández Vidal, Valencian school. Yellow to Carlos Blanco; and Carlos Felipe.

Incidents: Municipal Lorenzo Cuevas.

Marbella consummate its descent to Third RFEF despite imposing with solvency and justice the Yeclano of Alejandro Sandroni. Abraham García’s team went ahead very early in the light with a powerful shot from striker Chumbi that surprised homegrown goalkeeper David. A few minutes later, the people of Malaga increased their income with a goal from the pirate Granero. Callejón sentenced the contest before the break thanks to a nice individual action from the Motril striker. Hardly things happened in a second half in which Lorenzo Cuevas was aware of the match between Las Palmas Atlético and Recreativo Granada, which ended in a draw and therefore certified the descent of a disappointing Marbella.

Marino 1 – El Ejido 2012 1

Marine: David Russian; Niki, Fede Oivera, Aday, Saavedra; N’Diaye (Joel, 64 ‘), Ekangamene (Jurgen, 64’), Al Moukhtar; Borja Llarena (Ilias, 75 ‘), Moussa (Manu Dimas, 57’) and Rodrigo.

The Ejido: From the cross; Isaiah (Víctor Pérez, 55 ‘), Zubiri, Cristian Moreno, Jonxa; N’Diaye, Toni Arranz; Juanje (Dovale, 5 ‘), Lucas Ferraz (Olavide, 64’), Sergio Pérez; and Boris (Etxaniz, 55 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (87 ‘): Rodrigo. 1-1 (90 ‘): Sana.

Referee: González Campo López, Castilian-La Mancha school. He sent off Jonxa (63 ‘). Yellow to Ekangamene, Aday; Toni Arranz and Isaiah.

Incidents: Antonio Domínguez.

Distribution of points at Antonio Domínguez in a game with very little at stake. The Poniente Almeria team dominated the first half and had good chances to get ahead on the electronic in the boots of Boris and Lucas Ferraz, but the goalkeeper David Russo and the post avoided the blue goal. After the break, Jonxa was sent off after releasing his elbow in a jump with Niki. With one more player, the marinista team squeezed their rival and managed to get ahead on the scoreboard with a shot at Rodrigo Rivas’ squad. However, already in the last minute of regulation time N’Diaye leveled after finishing a corner at the back of the net.

Next round Group 4, Subgroup E

This is the last day of Subgroup E of Group 4 of Second B, so no more matches will be played. Marbella, Yeclano, Recreativo de Huelva, Lorca Deportiva and Marino descend to Third RFEF.