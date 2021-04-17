Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Algeciras – UCAM Murcia (Sunday at 12:00)

Atlético Sanluqueño – Linares Deportivo (Sunday at 18:00)

San Fernando – Betis Deportivo (Sunday at 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup D (Access 1º RFEF)

Cádiz B – Córdoba (Sunday at 12:00)

Tamaraceite – Real Murcia (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

RB Linense – Sevilla Atlético (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Las Palmas Atlético 0 – El Ejido 2012 1

Las Palmas: Sergi Puig; David Vicente, Cardona, Juan Rodríguez, Dani Martín; Joel (Ojeda, 80 ‘), Diego, Sato (Pau Miguélez, 65’), Juanfer; Sivero (Yeray, 60 ‘) and Elejalde.

The Ejido: Wilfred; Adri Cova, Checa, Zubiri, Tiago (Bryan, 22 ‘) (Toni Dovale, 87’); Isaiah (Beas, 60 ‘), Víctor Pérez, N’Diaye; Sergio Pérez, Juanje (Olavide, 46 ‘) and Etxaniz.

Goal: 0-1 (73 ‘): Víctor Pérez.

Referee: López Jiménez, Catalan school. He sent off Dani Martín (2, 77 ‘) and Juan Rodríguez (81’). Yellow Cardona, David Vicente, Yeray, Elejalde; Sergio Pérez, Isaiah, Víctor Pérez and Arranz.

Incidents: Juan Guedes. No audience.

Vital victory for El Ejido in the face of permanence in Juan Guedes against the Las Palmas subsidiary. The first half was very even, with a lot of midfield and with few occasions. The clearest opportunity was for the yellows with a shot from Sato that ran into the stick. After the break, the team of Fran Alcoy put one more march and managed to score the goal of the three points after a maximum penalty that Víctor Pérez missed, but the celestial player himself hit the rebound by sending the ball to the back of the net. The locals tried to equalize the contest, but two expulsions in five minutes prevented the reaction of a Las Palmas Atlético that finally succumbed to the Almeria team.

Marino – Yeclano Deportivo (Saturday at 19:00)

Recreativo de Huelva – Recreativo Granada (Sunday at 18:00)

Marbella – Lorca Deportiva (Sunday at 20:00)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup C

Betis Deportivo – Algeciras (04/25/2021)

Linares Deportivo – San Fernando (04/25/2021)

UCAM Murcia – Atlético Sanluqueño (04/25/2021)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup D

Real Murcia – RB Linense (04/25/2021)

Córdoba – Tamaraceite (04/25/2021)

Sevilla Atlético – Cádiz B (04/25/2021)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup E

Yeclano Deportivo – Marbella (04/25/2021)

El Ejido 2012 – Marino (04/25/2021)

Recreativo Granada – Las Palmas Atlético (04/25/2021)

Lorca Deportiva – Recreativo de Huelva (04/25/2021)