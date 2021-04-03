Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Algeciras – Betis Deportivo (Sunday at 12:00)

Atlético Sanluqueño – UCAM Murcia (Sunday at 18:00)

San Fernando – Linares Deportivo (Postponed)

The RFEF has decreed the postponement of the match, corresponding to the first day of the second phase of Group IV-C and set for Sunday, April 4 at the Bahía Sur Stadium.

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup D (Access 1º RFEF)

Cádiz B – Sevilla Atlético (Sunday at 12:00)

Tamaraceite – Córdoba (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

RB Linense – Real Murcia (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Las Palmas Atlético 3 – Lorca 1

Las Palmas: Sergi Puig; Vicente (Carmona, 46 ‘), Cardona, Juan, Dani Martín; Pol (Simón, 34 ‘), Diego, Yeray (Elejalde, 74’); Joel, Juanfer (Pau Miguélez, 85 ‘) and Siverio (Ojeda, 74’).

Lorca: Molina; Emilio (Ardil, 85 ‘), Robert Costa (Melgar, 80’), Garrido, Sergio; Serrano (Cellou, 46 ‘), Britos; Marconato, Gondra, Mustafá (Peláez, 53 ‘); and Carrasco.

Goals: 1-0 (38 ‘): Joel, from a penalty. 2-0 (47 ‘): Simón. 2-1 (61 ‘): Gondra. 3-1 (79 ‘): Joel.

Referee: Montoro Ferreiro, Catalan school. Britos expelled (2, 76 ‘). Yellow to Juan, Carmona, Pau Miguélez; Emilio and Serrano.

Incidents: Juan Guedes. No audience.

The yellow subsidiary begins the second phase with authority after winning with solvency to Lorca de Asensio in Juan Guedes de Tamaraceite. The Canarian team went ahead to the edge of the break with a penalty from Joel. After the break, Juanma Rodríguez’s team increased the income on the scoreboard thanks to a tight shot from Simón. The people of Lorca put excitement to the duel in the 61st minute with a goal from Gondra after a lateral free kick. Joel, who scored a double, sentenced the contest with a few minutes remaining.

Marino – Recreativo Granada (Saturday at 19:00)

Recreativo de Huelva – Yeclano Deportivo (Sunday at 12:00)

Marbella – El Ejido 2012 (Sunday at 20:00)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup C

Betis Deportivo – Atlético Sanluqueño (04/11/2021)

Linares Deportivo – Algeciras (04/11/2021)

UCAM Murcia – San Fernando (04/11/2021)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup D

Real Murcia – Cádiz B (04/11/2021)

Córdoba – RB Linense (04/11/2021)

Sevilla Atlético – Tamaraceite (04/11/2021)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup E

Lorca Deportiva – Marino (04/11/2021)

Yeclano Deportivo – Las Palmas Atlético (04/11/2021)

El Ejido 2012 – Recreativo de Huelva (04/11/2021)

Recreativo Granada – Marbella (04/11/2021)