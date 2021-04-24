Matches and results of Group 3, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Villarreal B – Gimnàstic (Sunday, April 25 at 12:00)

Ibiza-Eivissa – Andorra (Sunday, April 25 at 12:00)

Alcoyano – Barcelona B (Sunday, April 25 at 5:00 p.m.)



Matches and results of Group 3, Subgroup D (Access 1st RFEF)

La Nucía – Lleida Esportiu (Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.)

Atlético Levante – Badalona (Sunday, April 25 at 12:00)

Hercules – Llagostera (Wednesday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m.)



Matches and results of Group 3, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Atzeneta 2 – Espanyol B 0

Atzeneta: Anacker; Kike Ferreres, Iosu Villar, Javi Serra (Lolo, 77 ‘), Moscardó (Samba, 81’), Ayo (Álex Chico, 81 ‘), Javi García (Christian Albert, 66’), Paco Aguza, Carles, José Manuel and Guille Andrés (Cristian Gutiérrez, 81 ‘).

Espanyol B: Fortuño; Rubén Sánchez (Roman, 68 ‘), Nil Jiménez, Alejandro Pérez, Villahermosa, Becerra, Iván Gil (Ferran Jutglà, 59’), Pedro Torres (Mahicas, 68 ‘), Max Svensson (Nabil, 68’), Recasens and Gori .

Goals: 1-0 (29 ‘): Ayo. 2-0 (63 ‘): Ayo.

Referee: Madrid Martínez, from the Murcian school. He admonished the locals Moscardó, Ayo, Guille Andrés and Iosu Villar; and visitors Rubén Sánchez and Recasens. Red to Raigal (90 ‘).

Incidents: The Regit. About 400 spectators.

A double by Ayo was decisive for the triumph of an Atzeneta who played a good match. Before half an hour of play, David Albelda’s men opened the scoring with a great goal from Ayo. The Alicante player made a huge personal move to make it 1-0. The locals were able to increase their lead before the break. Already in the second half, Espanyol B took a step forward. But again Ayo was in charge of burying all the options of the subsidiary.

Peña Deportiva (Sunday, April 25 at 12:00)

Valencia-Mestalla – L’Hospitalet (Sunday, April 25 at 12:00)

Orihuela – Prat (Sunday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m.)

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup C

Barcelona B – Ibiza-Eivissa

Andorra – Villarreal B

Gimnàstic – Alcoyano

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup D

Atlético Levante – Cornellà

Hercules – Lleida Esportiu

La Nucía – Badalona

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup E

Valencia-Mestalla – Espanyol B

Atzeneta – Olot

Peña Deportiva – Prat

Orihuela – L’Hospitalet