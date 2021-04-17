Matches and results of Group 3, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Gimnàstic – Ibiza-Eivissa (Sunday, April 18 at 12:00)

Andorra – Alcoyano (Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.)

Barcelona B – Villarreal B (Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.)

Next day of Group 3, Subgroup D (Access to 1st RFEF)

Lleida Esportiu – Atlético Levante (Sunday, April 18 at 12:00)

Cornellà – Hercules (Sunday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.)

Llagostera – La Nucía (Postponed due to two cases of coronavirus in the visiting team)

Next day of Group 3, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

L’Hospitalet 0 – Atzeneta 1

L’Hospitalet: Aliaga; Dani Reina (Pablo Aguilera, 46 ‘), Parera, Cristian Gómez, Miquel Ripoll, Salinas, Diego, One, Jorquera (De la Espada, 46’), Eudald and Álex Felip.

Atzeneta: Anacker; Ferreres, Iosu Villar, Javi Serra (Alex Chico, 84 ‘), Moscardó, Ayo (Christian Albert, 84’), Paco Aguza, Carles Rosell, José Manuel, Guille Andrés (Lolo Ivars, 71) and Cristian Gutiérrrez (Javi García. 61 ‘).

Goal: 0-1 (35 ‘): Guille Andrés.



Referee: Chavet García, from the Andalusian school. He admonished the locals Miquel Ripoll and Eudald; and the visitor Paco Aguza.



Incidents: Feixa Llarga. About 300 spectators.

The greater efficiency of the Atzeneta was essential to add the three points. L’Hospitalet had his chances, but he did not have his day in attack. The first half hour was marked by equality, until Guille Andrés appeared to make the 0-1. There was still time, before the break, for l’Hospitalet to be able to equalize the score again with a penalty signaled by the referee. However, Lucas Anacker stopped Salinas ‘launch (45’). After the break, l’Hospitalet put everything to tie, but found a very solid rival in defense, who was even able to score more goals.

Prat – Valencia-Mestalla (Sunday April 18 at 12:00)

Olot – Orihuela (Sunday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m.)

Espanyol B – Peña Deportiva (Postponed due to a case of coronavirus in the visiting team)

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup C

Villarreal C – Gimnàstic

Ibiaa-Eivissa – Andorra

Alcoyano – Barcelona B

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup D

Hercules – Llagostera

La Nucía – Lleida Esportiu

Atlético Levante – Badalona

Next round of Group 3, Subgroup E

Atzeneta – Espanyol B

Peña Deportiva – Olot

Valencia-Mestalla – L’Hospitalet

Orihuela – Prat