Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Tudelano – Amorebieta (Sunday at 12:00)

SD Logroñés – Real Sociedad B (Sunday at 17:00)

Calahorra – Bilbao Athletic (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup D (Access 1st RFEF)

Osasuna Promises 3 – Laredo 1

Osasuna Promises: Iván Martínez; Diego Moreno (Benito, 67 ‘), Muro, Herrando, Gorka Jiménez (Endika, 74’); Ibáñez, Santafé (Soeiro, 74 ‘); Ibaider, Córdoba (Luka, 67 ‘), Joel (Aimar, 46’); Jony.

Laredo: Rafa Pedrero; Álex Rasines, Goñi, Guipu (Portilla, 70 ‘), Álex Pérez; Álvaro García (David Puras, 50 ‘), Felipe Peredo (Faouzi, 70’), Riki, Óscar Siafá; Iván Argos (Altadill, 70 ‘), Vinatea (Juancar, 65’).

Goals: 1-0 (40 ‘): Córdoba, from a penalty. 2-0 (64 ‘): Santafé. 3-0 (86 ‘): Aimar. 3-1 (93 ‘): Goñi.

Referee: Valdés Díaz (Asturian school). He sent off the visitors Riki (2A, 41 ‘) and Rafa Pedrero (48’). Yellow to Joel, Diego Moreno, Herrando; and Faouzi.

Incidents: Tajonar.

The Osasunista subsidiary, following in the wake of the first team, lives a happy moment and still aspires to be promoted to the First RFEF after beating Laredo in Tajonar. After a vibrant first half hour, with arrivals for both, a penalty overtook the Pamplonians and Charles followed in a row with ten, two key moments. As was the second expulsion from Laredo, to goal Rafa, as soon as the match resumed, so the second half was easy for those from Castillejo, with two more targets. However, the courage of Charles led him to cut the score with nine players.

Ebro – Racing de Santander (Sunday at 12:00)

Tarazona – Arenas de Getxo (Sunday at 17:30)

Royal Union of Irún (Rest)

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Ejea – Leioa (Sunday at 12:00)

Haro Deportivo – Alavés B (Sunday at 17:00)

Izarra – Barakaldo (Sunday at 18:00)

Mutilvera – Portugalete (Postponed)

The meeting between Mutilvera and Portugalete was postponed due to the appearance of three cases of covid-19 in the Basques. The RFEF has set the match schedule for Wednesday, May 5, at 5:00 p.m.

Next round Group 2, Subgroup C

Bilbao Athletic – Tudelano (Saturday, May 1, 17:00)

Amorebieta – SD Logroñés (May 2)

Real Sociedad B – Calahorra (May 2)

Next round Group 2, Subgroup D

Tarazona – Real Unión de Irún (Sunday, May 2, 12:00)

Ebro – Laredo (Sunday May 2, 12:00)

Osasuna Promesas – Arenas de Getxo (May 2)

Racing Santander (Rest)

Next round Group 2, Subgroup E

Ejea – Barakaldo (Sunday May 2, 12:00)

Izarra – Alavés B (Sunday, May 2, 6:00 p.m.)

Haro Deportivo – Portugalete (May 2)

Mutilvera – Leioa (May 2)