Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Bilbao Athletic 2 – Calahorra 1

Bilbao Athletic: Iru; Núñez, Paredes, Jaso, Imanol (Kortazar, 88 ‘); Diarra, Prados (Víctor, 68 ‘); Nico Williams (Guruzeta, 88 ‘), Artola, Serrano (Cabo, 80’); Tascón (Ewan Urain, 68 ‘).



Calahorra: Roberto, Titi, Victor Andrés, Iker Amorrortu (Rayco, 76´), Fran Sota (Fran Rodríguez, 70´), Borja Vicent, Ramon Riego, Martínez Losa (Marc Nierga, 76´), Jesús Álvarez (Ortega, 65´ ), Ander El Haddadi (David Soto, 70´) and Thomas Carrique.

Goals: 0-1 (16´): Jesús Álvarez. 1-1 (31´): Artola. 2-1 (85 ‘): Jaso.



Referee: Muñoz Piedra (Madrid School). He admonished Serrano, Diarra; Thomas Carrique, Roberto Gutiérrez, Jesús Álvarez and Titi.

Incidents: Lezama. Behind closed doors.

Bilbao Athletic turned the initial goal of Calahorra around. The visitors went ahead to the quarter of an hour from the start of the game thanks to Jesús Álvarez, but Artola put the tables on the scoreboard, after picking up the rebound of a great shot from Imanol to the crosshead. Already in the second half and with five minutes to go until the conclusion of the match, the central Jaso flew and finished off a great corner delivery from the left to overcome the game and leave the three points in Lezama with which to start this 2nd on the right foot. Competition phase.

Real Sociedad B 3 – SD Logroñés 0

Real Sociedad de Fútbol B: Gaizka Ayesa, Pecharroman, Ekaitz Jimenez (Aranzabe, 72´), Olasagasti (Veiga, 72´), Arambarri, Jon Pacheco, Xeber Alkain (Sola, 72´), Robert Navarro (Karrikaburu, (79´), Julen Lobete (Garrido , 79´), Imanol Ezkurdia and Beñat Turrientes.

SD Logroñés: Juan Pedro, Borja Aizpun, César Caneda, Miguel Ledo, Emilio Lozano (Lacruz, 80´), Iker Rodellar, Oscar Loza, Carlos Calderón (Pirri, 68´), Javier Pascual (Achi, 46´), Juan Antonio Sánchez (Imanol , 46 ‘) and Ekain Regil (Bilal, 68’).

Goals: 1-0 (15´): Alkain. 2-0 (68´): Robert Navarro (p). 3-0 (87´): Alone.

Referee: Héctor Rodríguez (Valencian School). Yellow cards to Pecharromán, Turrientes; Caneda, Loza, Bilal and Miguel Ledo

Incidents: Zubieta, without an audience.

Unbeatable start for the Real Sociedad subsidiary against SD Logroñés who hardly put up any opposition. The first part was dominated from start to finish by the txuri-urdín, who went ahead with Arkain’s goal. Already in the second half, the visitors were better and enjoyed some timid occasion, but Loza knocked down Lobete inside the area and Robert Navarro was in charge of putting land in the middle on the scoreboard converting the maximum penalty. With everything concluded and with three minutes to go, Álex Sola signed his return, after many months off the pitch due to injury, with the third to close the win and his dream comeback.

Amorebieta 3 – Tudelano 0

SD Amorebieta: Saizar; Aldalur, Arregi, Aimar, Irazabal (Garro, 83´); Etxaburu (Iker Bilbao, 60´), Larrucea; Unzueta (Obieta, 60´), Mikel Álvaro (Ekaitz, 74´), Seguin (Leiza, 83´); Orozko.

CD Tudelano: Jon Ander Felipe; Delgado, Meseguer (Yasin, 60´), Lalaguna, Royo; Sarriegi, Gualda (Luso, 85 ‘); Diego Suárez, Álex Sánchez (Ángel Sánchez, 46´), Rodrigo (Sito, 60´); Orbegozo.

Goals: 1-0 (33´): Orozko. 2-0 (67´): Iker Bilbao. 3-0 (80´): Aimar.

Referee: Abril Portillo (Murcian School). No cards.

Incidents: Urritxe. Behind closed doors.

Nobody stops Amorebieta. The Tudelano remains in fourth place with 34 points after suffering a serious blow in the Urritxe field. The premiere of this second phase took Nacho Martín’s men to a very complicated field like Amorebieta, and although the people from the river always gave their face and had enough scoring opportunities, the difference in the success was decisive and the Basques scored three goals that keep them in the noble zone with 40 points.

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup D (Access 1st RFEF)

Real Union – Tarazona

Royal union: Irazusta; Pérez, Azkoiti, Ekhi Senar, Elosegi, Kijera; Capelete (Llamas, 85 ‘), Rivero, Thior Zourdine (Donoso, 89’), Madrazo; Viguera (Galán, 72 ‘).

Tarazona: Cacharrón; Campins (Pepo, 85 ‘), Pelón, Chus Herrero, Lucho (Flórez, 85’); Iñaki (De la Mata, 85 ‘), Santigosa, Leo Ramírez, Abreu; Rodri (Brando, 75 ‘), Ballarín (Almost, 75’).

Goal: 1-0 (15 ‘): Thior Zourdine.



Referee: Jiménez Muñoz (Asturian). Yellow to the local Viguera and Madrazo.

Incidents: Stadium Gal.

The coefficient leaves Real Unión in second place, with one point more than Racing after the victorious debut in this second phase against Tarazona. A wall of Thior with Viguera at a quarter of an hour culminated in the first and only Basque goal. They dominated the premises before a very uncomfortable Tarazona, and Capelete skirted the second. After the break, the chances continued for the ‘txuribeltz’ in auctions by Capelete, Viguera and Azkoiti. Only from set pieces did Tarazona approach while Madrazo and Zourdine lost chances to sentence. Galán could do it from the center of the field seeing Cacharrón advanced, without luck

Arenas de Getxo 1 – Osasuna Promises 3

Arenas Getxo: Chris Atangana; Gabilondo, Ian Uranga, Jon Vega, Jaume Pol (Iván, 68´); Celihueta (Jurgi, 46´), Estrada, Rafita, Alex Altube, Ibargoien (Leandro, 46´); Luariz (Vieites, 46´).

CA Osasuna Promises: Ivan Martínez; Zabarte (Diego Moreno, 25´), Ibaider, Herrando, Jiménez (Estika, 86´); Santafé, P. Ibañez, Cordoba (Luka, 68´), Joel (Benito, 86´), Xabi Huarte (Aimar, 68´) and Jony.

Goals: 0-1 (14´): Xabi Huarte. 0-2 (33´): Córdoba. 1-2 (81´): Leandro, from a penalty. 1-3 (82´): Luka.

Referee: Calvo Martínez (Riojan College). Yellow cards to Jaume Pol, Alex Altube; Aimar, Diego Moreno. Direct red to Santafé (64 ‘).

Incidents: Gobela, no audience.

Third win of the season away from Tajonar for the rojillo subsidiary. Osasuna Promesas signed a convincing victory (1-3) against Arenas always in tow of Santi Castillejos’s men. The goals of Huarte, Cordoba and Luka did justice to the merits of a team that showed ambition and know how to compete at all times. Not even the expulsion of Santafe, midway through the second half, disrupted the order and poise of a team that continues to dream of promotion, before facing their home game against Real Unión on Saturday.

Laredo – Ebro (Wednesday at 20:30)

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Portugalete 0 – Haro Deportivo 0

Portugalete: Mediavilla, Zekri, Murua, F. Rubio, Nacho Ruíz, Arnedo (Ayala, 78´), Valero (Mayor, 61´), Esteve (Salado, 78´), Thaylor (Berni, 73´), Musy and Eizmendi.

Haro Deportivo: Fermín Sobrón, Javi Duro, Borja García (Joseba, 45´), Josua Pérez, Mikel Bueno (Butzke, 85´), Iván Garrido (Manjón, 61´), Valtteri Vesaho, Ander Egiluz, Alex Valiño, Gaizka Martínez and Héctor Martinez.

Referee: González Díaz (Asturian School). He admonished Murua, Thaylor, Zekri, Ayala; Garrido, Javi Duro ..

Incidents: Florida. Behind closed doors.

I find the one played in Florida very disputed between two teams that tried and insisted, but fortune in the face of the door was not on the side of the locals or the visitors. Many interruptions and a lot of set pieces that prevented a fluid game from being seen. Nacho Ruíz was able to put the advantage in the last minutes but the Haro defense was solid and ironclad and the tie to zero ended up closing the scoreboard of the match.

Deportivo Alavés B 0 – Izarra 1

Deportivo Alavés B: Aritz, Julio, Keller, Jaouad, Víctor López (Mircea, 83´), Marino (Godoy, 83´), Sergi, Blanco (Balboa, 83´), Berlanga (Mahmoud, 61´), Gio, Abde (Orobiogoikoetxea, 69 ´).

CD Izarra: Iricibar, Eguaras, Endika, Gallego, Eneko, Rúper, Miki (Andoniolli, 77´), Gómez (Losantos, 66´), Parra, Sánchez, Laborda

Goal: 0-1 (80´): Losantos.

Referee: Romero Freixas (Catalan school). Yellow cards to Abde, Blanco, Mahmoud / Eguaras, Rúper, Laborda, Gallego. Red to Berlanga (95 ‘).

Incidents: José Luis Compañón. Behind closed doors.

Izarra took a well-deserved victory against Alavés B in a match that they dominated for most of the time but in which they could not score until well into the end when Losantos, who had come out of refreshment, beat the local goal. Great debut in the second phase for the Estelleses, thus increasing their chances of permanence.

Barakaldo 1 – Ejea 2

Barakaldo: Oleaga; Estrada, Picón, Santana, Gándara; Carles Marc, Ribeiro (Pablo Goñi, 80 ‘); Urkiza (Markel Etxeberria, 80 ‘), Pitu (Txaber, 86’), Seguin (Bengoetxea, 86 ‘); Obolskii.

Ejea: Michael; Lolo Guerrero, Chechu Dorado, Mirambel (Rubén Garcés, 46 ‘); Javi Álamo (Néstor Salinas, 70 ‘), Moustapha, Carracedo, Marrufo, Nahuel; Dani Segovia (Brian Martín, 80 ‘), Carlos Vicente.

Goals: 0-1 (11 ‘): Carracedo. 1-1 (37 ‘): Seguin. 1-2 (93 ‘): Rubén Garcés.

Referee: Male Aceitón (Balearic school). Yellow to Seguin, Pitu; Javi Álamo, Mirambel, Moustapha, Nahuel, Carracedo, Néstor and Chechu Dorado.

Incidents: Lasesarre. Behind closed doors.

A target from defender Rubén Garcés when the match was about to end gives Ejea three gold points at the start of the second phase. The Zaragozans are second with a coefficient of 1.11 after beating Barakaldo again turned into a succession of misfortunes and bad fortune. Good start for the Zaragozans, with a prize for Carracedo, but the industrial push gave him the tables before the intermission. In the second half the two teams attacked and it was Ejea who took the cat into the water with an agonizing target in addition. Key points for the salvation of those of the Cinco Villas.

Leioa 0 – Mutilvera 1

SD Leioa: Iturrioz; Mayordomo (Agirrezabala, 66´), Morante (Sergio López, 76´), Etxebarria, Roger Marcé; Albisua; Garai, Yurrebaso, Jaime Dios (Raly Cabral, 85´), Segado (Sergio García, 76´); Meadow.

UD Mutilvera: Mugueta; Aldave, Aguas, Mahugo, Sarriegi; Cisneros; Barace, Xiker Arana (Ayensa, 68´), Aranguren (Javi López, 78´), Eder Abaurrea (Elur Meoki, 89´); Yoldi.

Goal: 0-1 (52´): Barace.

Referee: Diego Valdés (Asturian School). Yellow cards to the locals Mayordomo and Sergio López; and the visitor Eder Abaurrea.

Incidents: Sarriena. Behind closed doors.

A book counterattack a few minutes after going through the changing rooms ended with a great goal from Barace that ultimately gave Mutilvera three well-deserved points. The Navarrese remain leaders of group E with 26 points after this successful premiere of the second phase where they imposed their effectiveness and trade with a great teamwork against a Leioa that is increasingly closer to the Third division.

Next round Group 2, Subgroup C

Tudelano – Bilbao Athletic (Sunday, April 11, 12:00)

SD Logroñés – Amorebieta (Sunday, April 11, 5:00 p.m.)

Calahorra – Real Sociedad B (Sunday April 11, 17:00)

Next round Group 2, Subgroup D

Osasuna Promesas – Real Unión (Saturday, April 10, 17:00)

Tarazona – Racing de Santander (Sunday April 11, 12:00)

Ebro – Arenas de Getxo (Sunday April 11, 12:00)

Next round Group 2, Subgroup E

Ejea – Deportivo Alavés B (Sunday April 11, 12:00)

Haro Deportivo – Leioa (Sunday, April 11, 17:00)

Mutilvera – Barakaldo (Sunday April 11, 17:00)

Izarra – Portugalete (Sunday, April 11, 6:00 p.m.)