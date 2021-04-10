Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Burgos 2 – Unionistas CF 0

Burgos: Barovero; Álvaro, Zabaco, Elgezabal, Raúl Navarro; Undabarrena, Mumo (Ryan Leak, 89 ‘); Alarcón (Lobato, 64 ‘), Saúl Berjón (Iago Souza, 89’), Javi Gómez (Claudio Medina, 75 ‘); and Juanma (Guillermo, 75 ‘).

Unionists: Serna; Antonio Marín (Cornago, 88 ‘), Ramiro (Lama, 60’), Mario Gómez, Jon Rojo; Mandi, Acosta; Iñigo Muñoz (Cris Montes, 60 ‘), Manu Viana, Carmona (Josué, 60’); and De la Nava (Álex Rey, 73 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (22 ‘): Raúl Navarro. 2-0 (57 ‘): Javi Gómez.

Referee: Rodríguez García, Asturian school. Yellow to Saúl Berjón; Mario Gómez, Manu Viana, Lama, De la Nava and Mandi.

Incidents: The Plantío. 2,500 spectators.

Very important victory for Burgos in El Plantío against a Unionistas CF lacking in aim. The Burgos team went ahead in the first half with a shot by Raúl Navarro from the front of the area that surprised goalkeeper Serna. Hernán Pérez’s pupils enjoyed opportunities to equalize the contest, but the lack of success in the final meters seriously harmed the Salamancans. In the 57 ‘Javi Gómez sentenced the clash with a tight head. Good performance, clean sheet and three gold points for the black and white box.

Real Valladolid Promises – Zamora (Sunday at 11:30)

Cultural Leonesa – Celta B (Sunday at 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup D (Access 1º RFEF)

Numancia – Racing de Ferrol (Sunday at 12:00)

Marino de Luanco – Compostela (Sunday at 17:00)

Langreo – Deportivo de la Coruña (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup E (Access 2nd RFEF)

Covadonga – Guijuelo (Sunday at 12:00)

Sporting B – Pontevedra (Sunday at 12:00)

Loyalty of Villaviciosa – Coruxo (Sunday at 12:00)

Real Oviedo B – Salamanca UDS (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup C

Unionistas CF – Real Valladolid Promises (04/17/2021)

Zamora – Cultural Leonesa (04/18/2021)

Celta B – Burgos (04/18/2021)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup D

Compostela – Langreo (04/18/2021)

Deportivo de la Coruña – Numancia (04/18/2021)

Racing de Ferrol – Marino de Luanco (04/18/2021)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup E

Guijuelo – Sporting B (04/18/2021)

Pontevedra – Loyalty of Villaviciosa (04/18/2021)

Coruxo – Real Oviedo B (04/18/2021)

Salamanca UDS – Covadonga (04/18/2021)