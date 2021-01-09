Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Celta B – Coruxo (Sunday at 12:00)

Salamanca CF – Compostela (Postponed by storm Filomena)

Pontevedra – Guijuelo (Postponed by the storm Filomena due to not being able to travel the Guijuelo)

Racing Ferrol – Unionistas (Postponed by storm Filomena as Unionistas cannot travel)

Zamora – Deportivo (Sunday at 17:30)

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

Marino de Luanco 0 – Cultural Leonesa 2

Marine:Chechu Grana; Lora (Álex Arias, 65´), Trabanco, Miguel Prado, Guaya; Nacho Matador, César Suárez; Luis Morán, Michel Madera, Iván Fernández; Mendiguchía (Chiqui, 57 ‘) ..

Cultural: Zubiaurre; Toni Abad, Héctor Rodas, Castañeda, Samu Araujo (Galas, 84´); Eric Montes (José Carlos, 84´), Sergio Marcos; Carlos Bravo (Rovirola, 70´), Dioni, Pipo (Julián Luque, 75´); Héctor Hernández (Ciampichetti, 70´).

Goals: 0-1 (4´): Sergio Marcos. 0-2 (55´): Héctor Hernández.



Referee: Pastoriza Iglesias (Galician School). Yellow cards to the locals Michel Madera and Nacho Matador (2A, 66´); and to the visitors Bravo and Samu Araujo.



Incidents: Miramar. About 200 spectators, out of a maximum allowed capacity of 300.



A very early target by Sergio Marcos just four minutes into the match opened a convincing triumph for the Cultural Leonesa in the first league match of 2021. The team of Íñigo Idiakez rises as the leader on Sunday in the absence of an eventful day being completed due to pandemics and storms. La Cultural was superior, it adapted well to the bad conditions of the pitch, it won safely behind and effectively up front, and three points in Luanco invite optimism.

Covadonga – Numancia (Postponed by the storm Filomena due to not being able to travel the Numancia)

Burgos – Real Oviedo Vetusta (Sunday at 12:00)

Langreo – Lealtad de Villaviciosa (Sunday at 16:30)

Valladolid Promises – Sporting B (Postponed due to covid-19)

The appearance of several cases of covid-19 in an already very short-staffed Gijon subsidiary caused the duel of subsidiaries in the Zorrilla Annex to be postponed.

Next round Group 1, Subgroup A

Compostela – Unionists

Pontevedra – Racing de Ferrol

Celta B – Guijuelo

Zamora – Coruxo

Salamanca CF – Deportivo

Next round Group 1, Subgroup B

Marino de Luanco – Numancia

Cultural Leonesa – Sporting B

Covadonga – Villaviciosa Loyalty

Burgos – Valladolid Promises

Langreo – Real Oviedo Vetusta