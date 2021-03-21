Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Compostela – Salamanca (Sunday March 28)

Deportivo de la Coruña – Zamora (Sunday, March 28)

Coruxo – Celta B (Sunday March 28)

Guijuelo – Pontevedra (Sunday March 28)

Unionistas de Salamanca – Racing de Ferrol (Sunday, March 28)

Group 1, Subgroup B Matches and Results

Numancia 5 – Covadonga 0

Numantia: Ximo Miralles; Borja San Emeterio, Borja López (Sillero, 54 ‘), David Castro, Diego Aguirre; Manzanara (Andrés, 78 ‘), Cotán; Tamayo (José Fran, 70 ‘), Menudo (Pablo Muñoz, 70’), Moha; Asier Benito (Gabarre, 70 ‘).

Covadonga: Aitor Rodríguez; Castiello (Sergio Ríos, 65 ‘), Álvaro García (Del Río, 73′), Pablo Naredo, Manu Blanco; José Luis, Artabe (Ferrero, 46 ​​’); Manu Pozo, Jaime Álvarez, Edu Font (David González, 65 ‘); Diego García (Manu Rodríguez, 78 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (16 ‘): Tamayo. 2-0 (27 ‘): David Castro. 3-0 (58 ‘): Menudo. 4-0 (61 ‘): Asier Benito (pti.). 5-0 (68 ‘): Asier Benito.

Referee: Monterrubio Torres (Aragonese). Yellow cards to Aguirre and Borja San Emeterio.

Incidents: The Little Birds.

Manita del Numancia to a Covadonga who surrendered after half an hour of play. There was only one team on the pitch of Los Pajaritos and it was the local team that, although it has not managed to reach third place, will at least face the next phase with good dynamics. Tamayo opened the can finishing off a good center from Asier Benito. David Castro scored the second off a corner and the game was over. In the second the goals were falling and Covadonga showed one more game that defense is being their weak point this season.

Loyalty 0 – Langreo 1

Villaviciosa loyalty: Busmann; Jordi Pola, Obaya (Sandoval, 78 ‘), René Pérez, Gayoso (Kofi Atta, 78’); Maissa (Salazar, 60 ‘), Jorge Sáez (Unai Hernández, 60’), Iriondo, Juan López; Juan Mera, Saha.

UP Langreo: Adrián Torre; Cristian, Gonzalo, Alain, Puras; Miguel Santos, Ljundberg, Álvaro Muñiz (Stamboulidis, 91 ‘); Jorge Hernández (Adrián Llano, 58 ‘), David (Álvaro Gómez, 75’), Ketu.

Goal: 0-1 (74 ‘): Ketu (pti.).

Referee: López Parra (Cantabrian). Yellow cards to Obaya, Maissa, Juan Mera, Busmann; and Cristian (2A. 71 ‘).

Incidents: Les Caleyes.

A lone Ketu penalty goal gave all three points to a Langreo who endured with one player less for more than twenty minutes. With this result, Loyalty remains among the last four classified, so it will fight to avoid relegation and Langreo, at least, will be a team of the Second RFEF. Regarding the game, there was more tension than play. The Loyalty looked more for the goal and it seemed that it could find it when Cristina saw the second yellow in the 71. However, the opposite happened, one against Barcelona ended in a penalty that Ketu transformed. The locals pressed for the draw and Unai Hernández almost had it but the scoreboard did not move and the three points went to Langreo.

Oviedo Vetusta – Burgos (Sunday March 21, 12:00 hours)

Cultural Leonesa – Marino de Luanco (Sunday March 21, 12:00 hours)

Sporting B – Valladolid Promises (Sunday, March 21, 5:00 p.m.)

The first phase of Group 1 of the Second Division will close next Sunday, March 28 with the dispute of the last day of Subgroup A. The reason for this delay has been the postponed matches that Racing de Ferrol dragged due to suffering in its template various COVID-19 cases.