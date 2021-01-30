Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Celta B 1 – Pontevedra 1

Celtic: Sequeira; Carreira (Gabri Veiga, 72 ‘), Ferrares (Iker Losada, 63’), Lucas Cunha, Pampín, Markel Lozano, Diego Barri, Bruninho (Miguel Rodríguez, 63 ‘), Alfon, Manu Justo (Lautaro, 63’) and Josipovic (Fran López, 75 ‘).

Pontevedra: Mario; Santi, Churre, Imanol, Zabaleta, Jorge Fernández (Oier, 63 ‘), Borja, Damià, Alex Gonzalez (Iñaki, 87’), Rufo and Charles (Martín Diz, 75 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (25 ‘): Charles, from a penalty. 1-1 (89 ‘): Alfon.

Referee: Ruiz Álvarez, Asturian school. Yellow to Miguel Rodríguez, Carreira, Ferrares, Diego Barri; Charles and Mario.

Incidents: Municipal of Barreiro. No audience.

Celta B rescued a point in extremis in a very close match in which the celestial players had more and better opportunities than their rival, especially in a second half of greater local dominance. The Pontevedra went from more to less. He forgave in the first part and ended up paying for it. The referee did not leave anyone happy.

Salamanca UDS – Guijuelo

Compostela – Coruxo (Sunday at 17:00)

Zamora – Racing de Ferrol (Sunday at 17:00)

Deportivo de la Coruña – Unionistas CF (Sunday at 19:00)

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

Numancia 1 – Sporting B 1

Numantia: Ximo Miralles; San Emeterio, Lillo (Sillero, 64 ‘), Borja López, Corral, Manzanara, Cotán (Andrés García, 64’), Moha, Tamayo, José Fran and Gabarre (Asier Benito, 10 ‘).

Sporting: Joel Jiménez; Trabanco, Pelayo Suárez, Álex Zalaya, Enoi Coto, Mateo Arellano, Iván Elena (Santamaría, 62 ‘), César García (Nacho Martín, 62’), Lucas (Aspra, 74 ‘), Berto (Diego Sánchez, 90’) and Koné (Queipo, 90 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (22 ‘): José Fran. 1-1 (59 ‘): Berto.

Referee: Gonzalo Romero, Catalan school. Yellow to Zalaya, Pelayo, Joel and Trabanco.

Incidents: The Little Birds. Before 800 spectators.

Debut of two coaches and tie between the teams. Numancia and Sporting B shared the points, with goals from José Fran for the locals and Berto for the Asturians, but above all with Joel as the protagonist with real saves in the second half. Stops that allowed his team to add a gold point against Numancia who, although he had chances, the truth is that he suffered to attack the defense of five of the Gijon subsidiary.

CD Covadonga – Real Valladolid Promises

Langreo – Burgos (Sunday at 16:30)

Marino de Luanco – Real Oviedo B (Sunday at 17:00)

Cultural Leonesa – Lealtad de Villaviciosa (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup A

Unionistas CF – Celta B

Pontevedra – Zamora

Coruxo – Deportivo de la Coruña

Guijuelo – Compostela

Racing de Ferrol – Salamanca UDS

Next round Group 1, Subgroup B

Real Oviedo B – Cultural Leonesa

Real Valladolid Promises – Marino de Luanco

Burgos – CD Covadonga

Sporting B – Langreo

Loyalty of Villaviciosa – Numancia