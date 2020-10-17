Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Guijuelo – Celta B (Saturday at 17:30)

Unionistas – Compostela (Sunday at 16:30)

Racing de Ferrol – Pontevedra (Sunday at 17:00)

Coruxo – Zamora (Sunday at 17:00)

Deportivo – Salamanca (Sunday at 7:00 p.m.)

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

Sporting B 2 – Cultural Leonesa 4

Sporting B: Javi Izquierdo; Enol Coto (Christian, 67 ‘) (Lucas Suárez, 75), Argüelles, Nacho Martín (César, 60’), Trabanco; Mateo Arellano ,. Mecerreyes; Berto, Iván Elena, Koné; Álvaro Santamaría.

Cultural Leonesa: Zubiaurre; Mario Sánchez, Héctor Rodas, Theresin, Eric Montes (José Carlos, 84 ‘), Castañeda; Kawaya (Bravo, 71 ‘), Sergio Marcos (Martínez, 84’), Héctor Hernández (Alberto, 79 ‘), Pipo (Julián Luque, 79’); Dioni.

Goals: 0-1 (8 ‘): Dioni. 1-1 (24 ‘): Berto. 1-2 (27 ‘): Kawaya (pti.). 1-3 (56 ‘): Dioni. 1-4 (67 ‘): Dioni. 2-4 (91 ‘): Álvaro Santamaría.

Referee: Fernández Rodríguez (Galician school). Yellow to Enol Coto, Koné; Eric Montes, Rodas, Castañeda.

Incidents: Dizziness. Behind closed doors.

Great victory for Cultural Leonesa to start the season. Dioni was the stiletto of David Cabello’s men, far superior to a Sporting B with a lot of newcomers in their ranks. The Leonese started hard and soon Dioni pounded from close range. Although Berto leveled with a precise free kick, an absurd penalty soon unbalanced. The second half was clearly culturalist superiority, with Dioni scoring two more goals but retiring in the final stretch with pain in his knee. The worst climax to a clear victory.

Valladolid Promises – Burgos (Sunday at 11:30)

Real Oviedo B – Langreo (Sunday at 12:00)

Lealtad – Covadonga (Sunday at 12:00)

Numancia – Marino de Luanco (Sunday at 12:00)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup A

Celta B – Racing de Ferrol

Pontevedra – Unionists

Salamanca – Coruxo

Compostela – Sports

Zamora – Guijuelo

Next round Group 1, Subgroup B

Burgos – Sporting B

Covadonga – Real Oviedo B

Langreo – Valladolid Promises

Marino de Luanco – Loyalty

Cultural Leonesa – Numancia