The First RFEF is here. After an intense year, the 40 members of the new category of Spanish football are already known, which comes to replace Segunda B in two groups closer to professionalism. After discovering the 36 members from Second Division B, the end of Second Division condemned another four. On the other hand, the Third Division is still in play to meet all the members of the new Second RFEF:

THIRD DIVISION

This season, the format marks three phases. The initial one, already concluded, left a new one divided between the ascent group, intermediate group and descent group. In the promotion, the first two of each of the groups amount to Second RFEF, leaving four for a new round. In this new round, the last four of the promotion phases and the first two of the intermediate phase in each of the groups are paired with each other to decide a last place in the fourth category of Spanish football next season. These are, by groups, all the ascents known so far:

Arenteiro, Bergantiños, Unión Ceares, UD Llanera, Real Avilés, Cayón, Rayo Cantabria, Gernika, Real Sociedad C, Sestao River, Europe, Vilafranca, Cerdanyola, Eldense, Alzira, Intercity, Leganés B, Unión Adarve, Móstoles URJC, Gimnástica Segoviana , Cristo Atlético, Burgos Promises, Vélez, Atlético Mancha Real, Antequera, Xerez Deportivo, San Roque de Lepe, AD Ceuta, Ibiza Pitiusas Islands, Andratx, Messenger, Pulido San Mateo Bakery, Águilas, Pulpileño, Mar Menor, Cacereño, Montijo, Coria, Peña Sport, San Juan, Racing Rioja, Náxara, UD Logroñés B, Teruel, Brea, Huesca B, Marchamalo, Puertollano, Toledo.

Mario de la Riva



This is the RFEF * First Division:

Coming from the Second Division: Sabadell, Logroñés, Castellón and Albacete.

Coming from Second B: Celta B, Zamora, Unionistas, Valladolid Promises, Cultural Leonesa, Racing de Ferrol, Deportivo, Bilbao Athletic, Calahorra, Tudelano, SD Logroñés, Real Unión, Racing, Barcelona B, Andorra, Nàstic, Alcoyano, Villarreal B, Cornellà, Llagostera , Linares, UCAM Murcia, Algeciras, Betis Deportivo, San Fernando, Atlético Sanluqueño, Sevilla Atlético, Balompédica Linense, Badajoz, UD Sanse, Real Madrid Castilla, Extremadura, DUX Inter de Madrid, Talavera, Rayo Majadahonda, Atlético Baleares.

* It is planned to form two groups of 20 teams according to geographical criteria. At the moment, no such division has been made.

This is how the Second Division B was

ASCENT PHASE *

GROUP I

Ascent: Burgos.



Playoff: Celta de Vigo B and Zamora.

First RFEF: Cultural Leonesa, Unionistas and Valladolid Promises.

GROUP II

Ascent: Real Sociedad B and Amorebieta.



Playoff: Bilbao Athletic and Calahorra (as best fourth).

First RFEF: Tudelano and SD Logroñés.

GROUP III

Ascent: Ibiza.



Playoff: Barcelona B and Andorra.

First RFEF: Villarreal B, Alcoyano and Nàstic.

GROUP IV

Playoff: Linares, UCAM Murcia and Algeciras.

First RFEF: Atlético Sanluqueño, San Fernando and Betis B.

GROUP V

Playoff: Badajoz, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Castilla.

First RFEF: Extremadura, DUX Inter de Madrid and Talavera.

INTERMEDIATE PHASE

GROUP I

First RFEF: Deportivo y Racing de Ferrol.

Second RFEF: Numancia, Langreo, Marino de Luanco and Compostela.

GROUP II

First RFEF: Racing de Santander and Real Unión de Irún.

Second RFEF: Arenas Club, Ebro, Osasuna Promesas, Laredo and Tarazona.

GROUP III

First RFEF: Cornellà and Llagostera.

Second RFEF: Hercules, Lleida, Badalona, ​​Levante B and La Nucía.

GROUP IV

First RFEF: Balompédica Linense and Sevilla Atlético.

Second RFEF: Cádiz B, Tamaraceite, Real Murcia and Córdoba.

GROUP V

First RFEF: Atlético Baleares and Rayo Majadahonda.

Second RFEF: Navalcarnero, Don Benito, Mérida and Villanovense.

DESCENT PHASE

GROUP I

Second RFEF: Coruxo, Salamanca and Pontevedra.

Third RFEF: Covadonga, Guijuelo, Lealtad, Sporting B and Oviedo Vetusta.

GROUP II

Second RFEF: Mutilvera, Ejea and Izarra.

Third RFEF: Leioa, Barakaldo, Alavés B, Haro Deportivo and Portugalete.

GROUP III

Second RFEF: Peña Deportiva, Espanyol B and Prat.

Third RFEF: Valencia Mestalla, Orihuela, L’Hospitalet, Atzeneta and Olot.

GROUP IV

Second RFEF: Las Palmas B, El Ejido and Recreativo Granada.

Third RFEF: Marino, Lorca Deportiva, Recreativo, Yeclano and Marbella.

GROUP V

Second RFEF: Melilla and Socuéllamos.

Third RFEF: Villarrobledo, Getafe B, Las Rozas, Villarrubia, Atlético B and Poblense (as worst third).