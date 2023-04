Saturday, April 15, 2023, 20:44







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A year ago, when it was suspected that the Supreme Court might strike down the right to abortion, women in the United States were outraged. Today they are scared. “Go online, buy them and always have them at home,” recommends Francine Coeytaux, founder of the Plan C organization. It …

This content is exclusive for subscribers