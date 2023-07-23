The Pokémon Company has announced the arrival of updates for Pokémon Unite on mobile and Switch in celebration of the second anniversary of the game. Since its launch in 2021, Pokémon Unite has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide and 56 playable Pokémon have been added. To celebrate, the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is now available in the game. Mewtwo can Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X during battles and use its moves in quick succession to attack opponents. Players can obtain the Unite license of Mega Mewtwo X at no cost by participating in the “Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge” event, currently running in-game. In addition, the release of the Unite license for Mega Mewtwo Y is scheduled for mid-August, which will offer Trainers yet another way to play with the Pokémon. Unlike the standard 5v5 battle format, in Wild Ambush players will have to work together with teammates to protect Tinkaton from wild Pokémon attacking him. Some Pokémon defeated in battle can also be summoned once to help out. All round information can be retrieved on the official site.